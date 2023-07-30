Arrowhead championship rematch set for semifinal

DULUTH — A collision course that had been developing for days will make one of two semifinals in the 2023 Arrowhead Invitational to take place on Sunday morning at Ridgeview Country Club.

Defending and two-time champion Matt Mellin continued his title defense with another comfortable victory in the match-play tournament's quarterfinals on Saturday, this one a 4-and-3 edge over 2021 semifinalist Scott Pavelski.

Mellin's other previous win came in 2018.

Joel Johnson was also a 4-and-3 winner, as the No. 5 seed from Hugo, Minnesota, dismissed No. 13 Shane Sienko.

Mellin and Johnson had a close encounter in the 2021 final, with Mellin winning 1-up.

On the other side of the bracket, third seed Ryan Bakken faced his sternest test of the tournament so far, going the distance with Jackson Purdy before winning 1-up.

He'll meet Brandon Owen in the second semifinal after Owen, the 18th seed, bounced No. 10 Derek Farrell (no score available).

The morning winners will face off for the 97th annual championship in the afternoon.