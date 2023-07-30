Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Arrowhead championship rematch set for semifinal

One of Matt Mellin or Joel Johnson will meet Brandon Owen or Ryan Bakken in the championship on Sunday afternoon.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:13 PM

DULUTH — A collision course that had been developing for days will make one of two semifinals in the 2023 Arrowhead Invitational to take place on Sunday morning at Ridgeview Country Club.

Defending and two-time champion Matt Mellin continued his title defense with another comfortable victory in the match-play tournament's quarterfinals on Saturday, this one a 4-and-3 edge over 2021 semifinalist Scott Pavelski.

Mellin's other previous win came in 2018.

Joel Johnson was also a 4-and-3 winner, as the No. 5 seed from Hugo, Minnesota, dismissed No. 13 Shane Sienko.

Mellin and Johnson had a close encounter in the 2021 final, with Mellin winning 1-up.

On the other side of the bracket, third seed Ryan Bakken faced his sternest test of the tournament so far, going the distance with Jackson Purdy before winning 1-up.

He'll meet Brandon Owen in the second semifinal after Owen, the 18th seed, bounced No. 10 Derek Farrell (no score available).

The morning winners will face off for the 97th annual championship in the afternoon.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
