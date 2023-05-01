99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Area golf courses set to open Wednesday

Enger Park Golf Course will open its driving range and course Wednesday, with Nemadji Golf Course opening its East/West course the same day with the North/South course opening six days later.

A golfer takes a swing while playing the 10th hole on the back nine at Enger Park Golf Course on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The course and driving range will open for the season Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 5:45 PM

DULUTH — After a long, hard winter, two local golf courses announced they would be opening for the season Wednesday.

Enger Park Golf Course announced its course and driving range with opening day hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The course will have 18 holes and a limited number of carts available, according to a press release. The driving range will feature a new ball dispenser that takes credit cards.

Nemadji Golf Course in Superior will also open its East/West course for cart path-only golf Wednesday, with the North/South course opening May 9.

For more information about Enger Park, go to www.duluthgolf.com. For more information about Nemadji Golf Course go to www.nemadjigolf.com.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
