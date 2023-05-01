Area golf courses set to open Wednesday

DULUTH — After a long, hard winter, two local golf courses announced they would be opening for the season Wednesday.

Enger Park Golf Course announced its course and driving range with opening day hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The course will have 18 holes and a limited number of carts available, according to a press release. The driving range will feature a new ball dispenser that takes credit cards.

Nemadji Golf Course in Superior will also open its East/West course for cart path-only golf Wednesday, with the North/South course opening May 9.

For more information about Enger Park, go to www.duluthgolf.com. For more information about Nemadji Golf Course go to www.nemadjigolf.com.