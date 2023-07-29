Archers taking aim at Bowfest

SUPERIOR — Bowfest is back as archery and outdoor enthusiasts are making the trip to Mont du Lac Resort in Superior for the four-day event.
The 7th annual Bowfest began Thursday and will wrap up on Sunday. According to their website, Bowfest is the world’s largest outdoor archery and music festival. It offers six unique courses with more than 100 targets, live music, food, vendors, hunting celebrities and more.
Musical acts this year included Hairball, Sydney Hansen and Stone on Thursday and the Silver Mullet Band, Noise Pollution and Free Fallin on Friday. For Saturday, the Who’s Who Band, Ember and U2 Tribute Band are scheduled to perform.
For more details, visit
bowfest.com
or call 218-626-3797.
