Archers taking aim at Bowfest

SUPERIOR — Bowfest is back as archery and outdoor enthusiasts are making the trip to Mont du Lac Resort in Superior for the four-day event.

The 7th annual Bowfest began Thursday and will wrap up on Sunday. According to their website, Bowfest is the world’s largest outdoor archery and music festival. It offers six unique courses with more than 100 targets, live music, food, vendors, hunting celebrities and more.

Musical acts this year included Hairball, Sydney Hansen and Stone on Thursday and the Silver Mullet Band, Noise Pollution and Free Fallin on Friday. For Saturday, the Who’s Who Band, Ember and U2 Tribute Band are scheduled to perform.

For more details, visit bowfest.com or call 218-626-3797.

Kirsten Heffner, left, and her husband Eric Heffner, both of Solon Springs, check out some of the vendor tents during Bowfest Friday, July 28, at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Randy Scheidler, of Pine City, Minnesota, holds his bow while posing with his miniature horse Neon during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. "She's my arrow caddy," said Scheidler. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Cliff Theis, of Two Harbors, looks on after shooting an arrow at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dalton Copus, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, second from right, talks with Spencer Keiser, left, at the Jaxt Gear tent during Bowfest Friday, July 28, at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Christina Johnson, of Pine City, feeds a treat to Decoy, a yellow lab, at the Lone Oak Outdoors and Adrenaline Archery tent during Bowfest Friday, July 28, at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Easton Hohman, 11, of Duluth, right, enjoys a snack while sitting with his father Jeremy Hohman, of Duluth, at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jakob Hanthorn, of Janesville, Wisconsin, right, prepares to hang his bow on a chairlift while Dalton Copus, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, looks on as both catch a ride to one of the target courses during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Some of the targets that archers could aim at during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Lee, left, and Aaron Johnson, both of Duluth, take a chairlift ride toward some of the upper target courses during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Signs directing visitors toward various target courses during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mason Blankenship, of Esko, prepares to shoot an arrow at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kassie Franco, left, and Sophie Schlapia, both of Omaha, Nebraska, carry their bows and arrows after testing their skills at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Members of Free Fallin, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, rehearse on stage ahead of their performance at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

An episode of the Nomadic Outdoorsman podcast with host Dan Mathews, left, took place during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Henry Schaefer, 12, of Buffalo Center, Iowa, aims his bow while at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Brody O'Hara, 11, left, and his sister Kennedy O'Hara, 6, both of Osceola, Wisconsin, reach the top of a rock climbing tower at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune