Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Archers taking aim at Bowfest

Photos and video from the annual archery and music festival at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior, which runs through Sunday. The event includes target courses, vendors, food, live music and more.

Two men aim their bows at targets during an outdoor archery event.
Noah Hebert, of Eau Claire, left, and his father Ryan Hebert, of Chetek, Wisconsin, aim their bows while at a target course during Bowfest on Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 10:25 PM

SUPERIOR — Bowfest is back as archery and outdoor enthusiasts are making the trip to Mont du Lac Resort in Superior for the four-day event.

The 7th annual Bowfest began Thursday and will wrap up on Sunday. According to their website, Bowfest is the world’s largest outdoor archery and music festival. It offers six unique courses with more than 100 targets, live music, food, vendors, hunting celebrities and more.

Musical acts this year included Hairball, Sydney Hansen and Stone on Thursday and the Silver Mullet Band, Noise Pollution and Free Fallin on Friday. For Saturday, the Who’s Who Band, Ember and U2 Tribute Band are scheduled to perform.

For more details, visit bowfest.com or call 218-626-3797.

071721.O.DNT.bowfestC2
Northland Outdoors
Bowfest set for July 27-30 at Mont du Lac Resort
The seventh annual event offers realistic archery hunting stations, live music, food and more.
Jul 20
 · 
By  John Myers

ADVERTISEMENT

People walking at an outdoor archery event while carrying their bows.
Kirsten Heffner, left, and her husband Eric Heffner, both of Solon Springs, check out some of the vendor tents during Bowfest Friday, July 28, at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man holding a bow while posing with a miniature horse.
Randy Scheidler, of Pine City, Minnesota, holds his bow while posing with his miniature horse Neon during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. "She's my arrow caddy," said Scheidler.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man looks on after shooting his bow at an outdoor archery event.
Cliff Theis, of Two Harbors, looks on after shooting an arrow at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Men talking a booth at an event for outdoor archery festival.
Dalton Copus, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, second from right, talks with Spencer Keiser, left, at the Jaxt Gear tent during Bowfest Friday, July 28, at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman feeds a treat to a dog while at an outdoor archery event.
Christina Johnson, of Pine City, feeds a treat to Decoy, a yellow lab, at the Lone Oak Outdoors and Adrenaline Archery tent during Bowfest Friday, July 28, at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A father and son sitting at a picnic table outside.
Easton Hohman, 11, of Duluth, right, enjoys a snack while sitting with his father Jeremy Hohman, of Duluth, at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two men riding a chairlift at an outdoor archery event.
Jakob Hanthorn, of Janesville, Wisconsin, right, prepares to hang his bow on a chairlift while Dalton Copus, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, looks on as both catch a ride to one of the target courses during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Targets at an outdoor archery course.
Some of the targets that archers could aim at during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two men riding on a chairlift at an outdoor archery event.
Matt Lee, left, and Aaron Johnson, both of Duluth, take a chairlift ride toward some of the upper target courses during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Signs at an outdoor archery event pointing to different target courses.
Signs directing visitors toward various target courses during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man aims his bow at an outdoor archery event.
Mason Blankenship, of Esko, prepares to shoot an arrow at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two women carrying bows while walking in front of a stage.
Kassie Franco, left, and Sophie Schlapia, both of Omaha, Nebraska, carry their bows and arrows after testing their skills at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two men in a band rehearsing on stage.
Members of Free Fallin, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, rehearse on stage ahead of their performance at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Three men talking during a podcast recording.
An episode of the Nomadic Outdoorsman podcast with host Dan Mathews, left, took place during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young boy aims his bow at a target during an outdoor archery event.
Henry Schaefer, 12, of Buffalo Center, Iowa, aims his bow while at a target course during Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A brother and sister on a rock climbing tower.
Brody O'Hara, 11, left, and his sister Kennedy O'Hara, 6, both of Osceola, Wisconsin, reach the top of a rock climbing tower at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Concession food at an outdoor archery event.
A customer displays the pulled chicken tacos she ordered from Superior Cubans at Bowfest Friday, July 28 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies thumped to end winning streak
15m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Duluth Cubs exit state Legion tourney with 0-3 record
59m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
golf-3291685_1280.jpg
Sports
2022 finalists stay on course at Arrowhead
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Social media engineering boosted ‘Barbenheimer’ to cinematic heights
6h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
A pavilion at a park that is getting renovated.
Duluth to name Lincoln Park stone pavilion in honor of late councilor
11h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fastest-growing poplar tree
12h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Pheasant tailfeathers protruding from John Lindgren's backpack serve as testimony to a good day of hunting along the Missouri River in South Dakota recently. Lindgren's friend Ted Heisserer of Detroit Lakes, Minn., accompanies him during the October hunt. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Northland Outdoors
Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
16h ago
 · 
By  John Myers