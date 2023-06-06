An original Grandma's Marathon volunteer, Duluth's McConnell ready to get in the race

DULUTH — Duluth’s Kathlynn McConnell was a student at the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1977 when a classmate, Scott Keenan, was seeking volunteers to help with the first annual Grandma’s Marathon.

Little did she or anyone else in Duluth know what they were getting involved in back then.

Kathlynn McConnell, of Duluth, stretches ahead of a 3-mile training run Friday on a segment of the Lakewalk in Duluth.

“He said, ‘I’m looking for some help for this little race I’m putting on,’” McConnell said. “I got to handle the beer tickets at the finish line. Best job ever.”

Since that very first Grandma’s Marathon, McConnell has spent every race day either volunteering at water stations and the finish line, or cheering on runners from her neighborhood of Lakeside/Lester Park.

That all changes this year, however, as McConnell will finally be a participant for the first time on race day. McConnell is planning to run the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on June 17. It’s the second thing on her bucket list after crossing off the first a year ago — riding a mechanical bull.

“Have you ever said to yourself, ‘Someday, I’m going to do that?’ Well, my window is shortening,” said McConnell, who turned 65 in May and is retiring from Members Cooperative Credit Union later this year. “I wish I would have started a bucket list many years ago. I was running after kids and a career. It’s never too late.”

McConnell, who turned 65 on May 29, will be running in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon June 17. It will be her first half marathon.

McConnell was a runner at Duluth East High School, but not a distance runner. She was a sprinter. After high school, McConnell said she only ran “for beer and chocolate, and maybe if a bear is chasing me.”

Last year, though, she ran the William A. Irvin 5K for the first time ever. It was the furthest she’d ever run in her life.

Kathlynn McConnell, of Duluth, runs up a hill on a segment of the Lakewalk in Duluth during a training run Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“I had such a blast. It was so much fun, just the energy,” McConnell said. “The event is so well run, and you meet so many cool people who are there to just support each other and have a good time.”

To prepare for her first half marathon, McConnell now runs four days a week. As a novice, she said she’s especially appreciative of the free access Grandma’s and Bjorklund runners receive to the ASICS Runkeeper Go app.

McConnell said running has allowed her to appreciate things that she was too busy to even notice before, like the sound of the ice crashing against the shore. She experienced that while running in layers — including snow pants one day — this spring along Duluth’s Lakewalk.

“Training has been a little tough with the weather,” said McConnell, who added she now has an even greater appreciation for what runners go through to prepare for races, whether they are an elite runner competing for prize money on race day or someone whose goal is to finish the race.

Kathlynn McConnell, of Duluth, runs on a segment of the Lakewalk in Duluth during a training run Friday, June 2, 2023. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

And what makes Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon special is that the community comes out to cheer for the elites and everyday folks as well, McConnell said. It’s where the races get their energy from.

“I appreciate our city celebrates it,” said McConnell, whose next bucket list item is whitewater rafting. “People come out for it. It causes some traffic and stuff, but our city embraces it and makes it quite a wonderful event for people to come back again year after year. It’s just something really fun.”