American Birkebeiner: Becker brothers are skiing for a cause this week

DULUTH — Ben Becker remembers how he and his younger brother, Seth, had a hard time keeping up with their grandfather Oliver “Ollie” Bade on his farm just outside of Black River Falls, Wisconsin.

Bade had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the debilitating neuromuscular disease known as Lou Gehrig's disease, but no matter. Ollie wasn’t going to let ALS destroy his spirit.

“He was always moving,” Ben Becker said.

Bade passed away in 2014. He was 72.

Ben, 20, and Seth Becker, 17, formerly of Superior who now live in Hayward, plan on cross-country skiing the Kortelopet Friday, Feb. 23, to keep their grandfather’s memory alive while raising ALS awareness. They are among about 15 members of Team ALS who will be skiing in the various American Birkebeiner events throughout the week around Hayward.

ALS has no known cause, no effective treatment, no cure and is always fatal.

“Team ALS hopes to encourage families dealing with ALS and show them that they are not alone in battling this debilitating illness,” Maria Becker, the boys' mother said.

To support the team, go to donate.wi.als.org/team/468701.

The funds raised go to the Wisconsin chapter of the ALS Association, which helps families acquire medical equipment while supporting the search for the cause and a cure for the disease.

“The Birkie has skiers from 49 states this year, all of them except for Louisiana, and 20 countries represented, so it’s just a great opportunity to get information out there about ALS,” Maria Becker said. “There are 11,000 skiers and if they each came with one or two friends or companions, there’s 20,000 extra people in Hayward.”

Hayward-area skiers initially got together to support former resident John Jaeckel, who has ALS. More recently, they’ve also supported another popular Hayward resident with ALS, Don Sheehan.

“It’s really good to get together and hear peoples’ stories,” Seth Becker said.

ALS is the most common form of the motor neuron diseases. According to the ALS Association, approximately 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease each year. It’s estimated that about 20,000 Americans have the disease at any given time.

Seth Becker skis on the American Birkebeiner trails in this undated submitted photo. Submitted photo

The Beckers first got involved when moving to Hayward with the ALS Walk and then one thing led to another and Ben was doing the Korte last year with Team ALS. He got his brother to join him this year.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ben Becker said. “There are a lot of people involved with ALS who help out at the last aid station, so it was really fun going by that one. It was really cool to see a lot of people cheering me on. It was fun, and now Seth’s joining me, so that’s cool.”

The brothers even got their own “#vsALS” racing suits, professionally done by Hidden Bay Graphics in Hayward.

“That’s very cool,” Maria Becker said.

Ollie Bade taught history at Black River Falls Middle School for 30 years. Ollie loved his 120-acre farm, with beef cows, with corn and occasionally pumpkins. The boys loved it, too, going out with their grandpa and picking apples, hunting and always climbing their favorite tree.

ALS took their grandfather but it won’t take their memories of him.

“It frustrated him but he kept slugging through it,” Ben Becker said, taking a deep breath to compose himself. “Grandpa kept on doing what he did every day and enjoying life like that. He spent his life on the farm until that last week when things really turned. We spent a lot of time with him then. He spent a lot of time with family then, so that was really important to him, just spending time with all of us.”

49TH AMERICAN BIRKEBEINER

What: North America’s largest cross-country ski race

Where: Cable to Hayward

Friday’s schedule: ParaBirkie, 9 a.m.; 29K Kortelopet, 10:15 a.m.; 15K Prince Haakon, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday: 50K/55K Birkebeiner, 8:15 a.m.

Weekend forecast: Sunny with a high of 13 and calm Friday and sunny with a high of 25 and 12 mph wind Saturday.