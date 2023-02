All-Star Bowling Challenge rolls out this weekend

The 48th annual men’s All-Star Bowling Challenge pits the best bowlers from Duluth and Superior against each other in three divisions: men, seniors and super seniors. The action takes place Sunday at 11 a.m. at Skyline Social & Games in Duluth.

A look at the teams:

DULUTH BOWLERS

Cole Massena Submitted photo Average: 234

All-Star Appearances: 2

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 804

Mike Sorensen Submitted photo Average: 235

All-Star Appearances: 5

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 845

Marty Jobin Submitted photo Average: 219

All-Star Appearances: 4

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 837

Robb Lowell Submitted photo Average: 219

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest game: 300

Highest series; 860

Tom Ojanen Submitted photo Average: 225

All-Star Appearances: 4

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 835

Mike Bellefeuille Submitted photo Average: 236

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 846

SUPERIOR BOWLERS

Kyle Kantola Submitted photo Average: 220

All-Star Appearances: 9

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 842

John "JR" Wicklund Submitted photo Average: 216

All-Star Appearances: 6

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 817

William Parson Submitted photo Average: 212

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 837

Brian Schlais Submitted photo Average: 220

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 844

Mitch Meyers Submitted photo Average: 231

All-Star Appearances: 8

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 867

Darren Hietala Submitted photo Average: 234

All-Star Appearances: 8

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 867

DULUTH SENIORS

Neil Busch

Submitted photo Average: 219

All-Star Appearances: 28

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 843

Curt Matlock

Submitted photo Average: 220

All-Star Appearances: 3

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 835

Steve Freeman

Submitted photo Average: 200

All-Star Appearances: 13

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 865

Dave Clauson

Submitted photo Average: 220

All-Star Apperances: 5

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 828

Tim Helmer Submitted photo Average: 200

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 791

Jerry Baker

Submitted photo

Average: 230

All-Star Appearances: 12

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 811

SUPERIOR SENIORS

Tim Stroozas

Submitted photo Average: 210

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 783

Steven Paulson

Submitted photo Average: 220

All-Star Appearances: 2

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 801

Brian Hoff

Submitted photo Average: 210

All-Star Appearances: 2

Highest game: 299

Highest series: 781

Dennis Tyson

Submitted photo Average: 192

All-Star Appearances: 2

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 765

Roger Hansen

Submitted photo Average: 195

All-Star Appearances: 2

Highest game: 297

Highest series: 783

Dan Rapaich Submitted photo Average: 191

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest series: 725

DULUTH SUPER SENIORS

Joe Laliberte Submitted photo Average: 187

All-Star Appearances: 4

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 785

Steve Jansson Submitted photo Average: 201

All-Star Appearances: 1

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 822

Dick McClarey Submitted photo Average: 173

All-Star Appearances: 6

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 801

Jerry Cherra Submitted photo Average: 184

All-Star Appearances: 4

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 772

Dale Ross Submitted photo Average: 205

All-Star Appearances: 4

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 835

SUPERIOR SUPER SENIORS

Roger Christianson Submitted photo Average: 195

All-Star Appearances: 24

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 811

Ernie St. George Submitted photo Average: 220

All-Star Appearances: 2

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 801

Kenneth Paulson Submitted photo Average: 173

All-Star Appearances: 1

Doug Sorenson Submitted photo Average: 161

All-Star Appearances: 24

Highest game: 300

Highest series: 821