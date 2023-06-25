After rain delay, Huskies cough up big lead

EAU CLAIRE — Their significant early momentum blunted by a lengthy rain delay, the Duluth Huskies were outscored 10-2 after the break and lost 10-9 to the Eau Claire Express in Northwoods League baseball on Saturday night.

Duluth scored twice in the first inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from Calyn Halvorson and Caleb Corbin. A five-run third included home runs from Halvorson, Michael Hallquist and Jack Gallagher and induced an Eau Claire pitching change.

However, the game was shut down soon afterwards for a nearly-two-hour rain delay. The Express scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to get back into the game. Duluth made it 9-7 in the top of the eighth on Brandon Compton's RBI single, but Nate Witte doubled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game and Ryan Nagelbach put Eau Claire ahead with a sacrifice fly one batter later.

Duluth, trailing for the first time, managed only a one-out walk in the ninth.

Four Huskies, Max Coupe, Halvorson, Corbin and Hallquist, had two-hit games.

Colin Linder started and pitched two perfect innings before the delay, striking out four. Miles Hellums took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 innings.

The teams, who are both 14-11 on the season, meet again in Duluth on Sunday afternoon to complete the home-and-home weekend.