A world champion on water, Klippenstein finding his way on dirt

PROCTOR — On the morning of April 26, 2018, thousands of people in the larger Superior area evacuated their businesses, schools and homes trying to avoid the potentially hazardous smoke that was billowing out of the Husky Energy oil refinery, which had just exploded.

Nearly one year after the incident in April of 2019, Husky Energy, the Canada-based company that owns and operates the Superior facility, brought in hundreds of workers to begin rebuilding.

One of the employees who arrived that summer is Mike Klippenstein, a longtime tradesman who spent decades making his living working in the oil and gas industries in Canada. Klippenstein used his career to finance his first passion — winning International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) world championships.

Mike Klippenstein makes a sharp turn around a buoy during one of his many appearances at the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) world championships in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Klippenstein has won more than 30 IJSBA world titles. Contributed / Waters Edge Photography

In the decades leading up to his relocation to Proctor to rebuild the refinery, Klippenstein traveled around the world — primarily throughout the southwestern United States — competing in, and winning, more than two dozen world titles.

“I’m a tradesman and was in oil and gas and ran refineries,” Klippenstein said. “I was on a lot of rebuilds and that’s what really paid the bills. With Jet Skiing, you can win some money, but you’re not going to win a lot of money.”

Klippenstein, 55, amassed a staggering 34 world championships across more than three decades of competitive water racing, which began in his early 20s. During that span, Klippenstein never missed qualifying for the annual IJSBA world championships, which are held annually in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Nearly all of Klippenstein’s world titles are through the IJSBA, but he also has a few Pro Watercross world championships, which is a relatively new global entity.

Mike Klippenstein rides his watercraft during an International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) world championship competition in Lake Havasu, Arizona, several years ago. Contributed / Waters Edge Photography

Perhaps one of Klippenstein’s biggest accomplishments — outside of nearly three dozen world championships — is his versatility in water sport competition. He has competed in just about every subcategory and has won world titles in Pro-Am Sport, Expert Ski Ltd., Pro Ski, Amateur Freestyle and many more.

While every event is slightly different, all of the championships follow the same basic premise: navigate a course in the water that is marked with buoys in the fastest time possible.

The challenges of world competition include navigating choppy water, maintaining elite physical endurance to maneuver the watercraft efficiently, throttle control and outlasting some of the best competition in the world.

Mike Klippenstein (left) and Zeke Levings (right), 12, enjoy a moment together before the racing begins at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, July 28. Klippenstein has taken Levings under his wing and shown him the more intricate side of racing cars. The duo works together several days a week to get Klippenstein ready for races. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Discovering a new passion

Given his long track record of world-class success, Klippenstein is unquestionably one of the best racers of all time in that discipline. However, his love affair with water-based sports lost a bit of its luster when he discovered dirt track racing shortly after arriving in greater Duluth area.

“I came here in April of 2019; that’s when I watched my first race,” Klippenstein said. “I loved watching the racing, so I bought a Hornet, but it didn’t sound like a race car. I sold that car and bought a B-Mod.”

Klippenstein dabbled in dirt track racing through motocross when he was teenager, but it was never his primary competitive sport as an adult. Part of the appeal of racing cars on dirt tracks was the challenge of learning a new sport, but it was also the easy accessibility.

“Everything is right here,” Klippenstein said. “You can race Grand Rapids Thursday night, then (Gondik Law Speedway) on Friday, Saturday is Hibbing and Sunday you race Proctor. It’s one hour to race four times a week.”

Mike Klippenstein navigates the track during the modified championship at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, July 28. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Despite Klippenstein almost immediately falling in love with the sport, his passion didn’t directly translate into on-track success. In those early competitions, Klippenstein was regularly lapped by more experienced racers. He had gone from being one of the best in the world on water to a novice on dirt.

“This is the most humbling sport you’ll ever do in your life,” Klippenstein said. “I’ve done every form of racing, but there is nothing like dirt track racing. This is the most addicting sport because you’ll never figure it out.”

Mike Klippenstein tinkers with his car shortly before competing in the modified race at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, July 28. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

During that first stretch of racing turbulence where winning isn’t fathomable and getting lapped becomes a regularity, that’s the point when most rookie racers throw in the towel and decide that competitive racing simply isn’t their thing.

Racing community support

Before Klippenstein ever got to that point, Donnie Lofdahl, a local racer who has more than 25 years of experience on the track, took Klippenstein under his wing and gave him some pointers that almost instantly improved his performance.

“He was very helpful for a guy like me,” Klippenstein said. “I came here and nobody had the time to help me. He was one of the only guys who made time and told me to bring my car over (to his house) so we could set it up. It was night and day better after that. That meant a lot to me.”

Mike Klippenstein (212) prepares to race alongside Donnie Lofdahl (1) in the modified class Friday evening, July 28 at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior. Lofdahl, who has been racing for more than two decades, has been a mentor to Klippenstein in his new venture into dirt track racing. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Lofdahl, a 2001 graduate of Proctor High School, has planted deep roots in the local racing community. Throughout the last two decades, Lofdahl has been a regular at dirt track racing events throughout northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In addition to his history as a competitor, Lofdahl is also the maintenance man at Halvor Lines Speedway, his hometown track in Proctor. When Lofdahl noticed Klippenstein struggling to adjust to dirt track racing, he saw it as an opportunity to help someone new to the sport.

“I started to help him because he had been struggling,” Lofdahl said. “It has been great because Mike is a super-nice guy. I’ve been doing this 25 years and you hate to see someone struggle. I’m not a genius with the stuff, but we can go around the track and have some fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Instead of letting Klippenstein sink or swim on his own, Lofdahl gave him some insider knowledge and warmly welcomed him to the local racing community. In offering a helping hand, Lofdahl was doing for Klippenstein what many racers did for him when he started more than two decades ago.

“We started going through the chassis and changed some things so it’s more comfortable for him,” Lofdahl said. “What he was trying wasn’t working. It’s nice to lend a hand to somebody who needs it because people have always reached out to us when we needed it. We’re just trying to return the favor. That’s part of the whole racing gig.”

In the four years that Klippenstein has lived in Proctor, he’s found a passionate racing community that can only best be described as a family, at least that’s how Lofdahl views it.

“It’s a big family,” Lofdahl said. “You don’t want to see the sport die. If you’re not willing to help someone out, all you’re doing is hurting the sport. It has enough negatives with the costs, so you’ve got to keep everybody interested and going.”

Mike Klippenstein spends a moment with Zeke Levings (right), 12, and Rev Lofdahl (lower middle), 4, at ‘meet the driver night’ at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, July 28. Although Levings and Lofdahl already knew Klippenstein, the annual event gave kids a chance to meet their favorite drivers before the racing started. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Although Klippenstein started his racing career on the water, he has ridden a second wave of competitive desire the last four years on dirt. Moving forward, he plans to continue competing in local events until his work rebuilding the refinery is finished.

After that, he plans to retire and move to Arizona, where he can go back to competing in some of the IJSBA world championships.

“I’m going to continue dirt car racing until my job is done,” Klippenstein said. “After that, I’ll probably move to Arizona and retire. I’ll probably race in some vet and master classes. I won two world titles in those last year. I might give it one more shot, but we’ll see.”

Mike Klippenstein poses with his modified race car at the Gondik Law Speedway on Friday, July 28. Klippenstein has become a regular at tracks throughout the larger Duluth area in the last three years. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune