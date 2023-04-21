2023 Racer's Calendar
List of upcoming races in the area.
Are you looking for a finish line to chase this spring and summer? Here’s a list of running, cycling, triathlon and other events that you can take part in. To add an event, please email sports@duluthnews.com or kvereecken@duluthnews.com .
APRIL
LAW DAY 5K WALK/RUN
Date, time: April 30, 9 a.m.
Location/starting point: Duluth/Duluth East High School
Distance: 5K
Entry fees: $35 for adults, $25 for ages 12-17; $30 for virtual walk for adults, $20 for ages 12-17
Entry address: lasnem.org
Race email: ngrizzle@lasnem.org
MAY
MOOSE RUN 10K and 5K
Date, time: May 6, 9:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. kids run
Location/starting point: Moose Lake/City Park
Distances: 10K, 5K, kids run
Entry fee: $35
Entry addresses: tempotickets.com/mooserun2023 or mooselakechamber.com/moose-run
Race directors, emails, phones: Meghan Nielsen, 218-565-0188, 6452022@gmail.com or Sasha Nareyan, 773-495-9669, sashanarayan@gmail.com
MADELINE ISLAND MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON
Date, time: May 20, 8:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Madeline Island/Joni’s Beach
Distances: 26.2 miles,13.1 miles
Entry fees: $105/$90
Entry address: madelineislandmarathon.com
Race director, email: Brian Mastel, madelineislandmarathon@gmail.com
JUVENILE DIABETES RESEARCH FOUNDATION ONE WALK
Date, time: May 20, 10 a.m.
Location: Duluth/UMD Malosky Stadium
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: None, pre-registration and donations encouraged
Entry address: jdrf.org
Race director, phone, email: Camille Ice, 218-786-1360, Camille.Ice@EssentiaHealth.org
JUNE
APOSTLE ISLAND INLINE MARATHON/HALF-MARATHON
Date, time: June 17, 8:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Ashland/Madeline Island/LaPointe, Wis.
Distances: 26.2 miles, 17.4 miles or 8.7 miles
Entry fee: Varies
Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland WI 54806, apostleislandsinline.com
Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, Ashland Chamber, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com
MIDNIGHT SUN MIDNIGHT RUN 5K
Date, time: June 23, midnight
Location/starting point: Duluth/Lakewalk Park at Endion Station
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: $30 through June 30, $40
Entry address: midnightsunmidnightrun.com
Race director email, phone number: info@midnightsunmidnightrun.com, 218-590-5851
LUTSEN 99ER
Date, times: June 24, 7:30 a.m
Location/starting point: Lutsen/Superior National Golf Course
Distances: 99 miles, 69, 49 miles, 25 miles, kids race
Entry fee: Varies; kids race is free
Entry address: lutsen99er.com
Race director, email, phone: Peter Spencer, pspencer@lt.life, 612-518-8234
SUPERIOR VISTAS BIKE TOUR
Date, time: June 24, 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Washburn/Thompson West End Park
Distances: 100, 70, 52, 40, 34, 19, 13 miles
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: washburnchamber.com/svbt
Race director, email: Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce, washburnchamber.com
JULY
DRAGIN/TRAIL 5 MILE RUN/WALK
Date, time: July 1, 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Lake Nebagamon/Main Street & Lake Avenue
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: TBD
Entry address: PO Box 213, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54814
Race director, phone: Jake Fuller, 218-349-5576 (texts preferred)
15TH ANNUAL BREEZY POINT 5K RUN/WALK/BIKE
Date, time: July 1, 9 a.m.; registration begins at 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Duluth/Island Lake, 4819 Breezy Point Road
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: Free with donations accepted for MN Adult & Teen Challenge; free t-shirts if registered by June 9.
Entry address: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Duluth/BreezyPoint5K
Race director, email: Stevie Paulson, breezypoint5K@yahoo.com
HILL CITY FUN RUN
Date, time: July 1, 9 a.m.; 7:30 a.m. registration
Location/starting point: Hill City/Quadna Mountain Park Chalet
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: $20, $60 family max; entry on day of race only.
Entry address: Entries accepted on day of race only.
Race director, phone, email: Tom Fasteland, 218-259-4904, thomasfasteland@centurytel.net
SAWDUST 5K
Date and time: July 4, 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Cloquet/Pinehurst Park
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: tempotickets.com/sawdust2023
Race director, phone, email: Julie Jacobson, 218-269-1790, sawdustraces@gmail.com
CARE 5K WALK/10K RUN
Date, time: July 4, 8:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Cable/Downtown
Distances: 10K road and trail run/5K run
Entry fees: $35 for adults, $25 for ages 17 and younger
Entry address: P.O. Box 92, Cable, WI 54821
Race director, phone, email: Brenda Brueske, 715-580-0904, drbrenda@cheqnet.net
TOFTE TREK
Date, time: July 4, 9 a.m. 10K walkers, 9:05 a.m. kids race, 9:20 a.m. 1 mile race; 9:30 a.m. 10K wilderness run
Location/starting point: Tofte/ Birch Grove Community Center
Distances: 10K, 1 mile, kids race
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: toftetrek.com
Race email: office@sugarbushtrail.org
2023 KRAUS-ANDERSON BIKE DULUTH FESTIVAL
Date, time: July 7-9, various
Location/starting point: Duluth/Spirit Mountain
Distances: Varies
Entry fees: Varies
Entry address: bikeduluthfestival.com/race-registration
ASHLAND BAY DAYS 10K/5K/1-MILE FUN RUN
Date, time: July 15, 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Ashland/Bayview Park
Distances: 1 mile, 5K and 10K
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: ashlandbaydays.com
Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com
BUZZ RYAN TRIATHLON
Date, time: July 16, 9 a.m.
Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach
Distances: 500-yard swim, 12 mile bike, 2.5 mile run or 250-yard swim, 8 mile bike, 1.25 mile run.
Entry fee: Varies by entry date
Entry address: buzzryantriathlon.com
Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com
FISHERMAN'S POINT 5K
Date, time: July 22, 9 a.m., 10 a.m. kids fun run
Location/starting point: Hoyt Lakes/Arena
Distances: 5k and kids fun run
Entry fees: $25 to July 20, $30 after July 20; free for kids
Entry address: fishermanspoint5k.com
Race director, phone, email: Justin Patchin, 715-379-8953, patchinj@gmail.com
AUGUST
KRISTIN BURKHOLDER 5K
Date and time: Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Esko Sports Complex/Canosia Road, Esko
Distance: 5k
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: tempotickets.com/burkholder5k2023
Race director, phone, email: Randi Nyholm, 218-451-2146, burkholder5k@gmail.com
BREWHOUSE TRIATHLON
Date, time: Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach
Distances: 820-yard swim, 12.4 mile bike, 3.1 mile run or 1,640-yard swim, 24.8 mile bike, 6.2 mile run. Exhibition 250 yard swim available.
Entry fee: Varies by entry date
Entry address: brewhousetriathlon.com
Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com
ROOTBEER KIDS TRIATHLON
Date, time: Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.
Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach
Distance: Varies by age group (6-14)
Entry fee: $25-$40
Entry address: rootbeerkidstri.com
Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com
SEELEY LIONS PRE-FAT MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE
Date, time: Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Seeley, Wis./Birkie trail crossing at County Highway OO
Distances: 25 miles, 17 miles, 10 miles
Entry fee: Varies
Entry addresses: seeleylions.org or runsignup.com/Race/WI/Seeley/SeeleyLionsPreFatBikeRace
Race director, email: Judy Rowley, jtrowley@yahoo.com
RUNNING THE RAPIDS
Date, time: Aug. 26, 7 a.m. for half-marathon and relay; 7:30 a.m. for 5K
Location/starting point: Cohasset/Portage Park, 254570 Katherine Ave.
Distances: 13.1 miles, 5K
Registration fees: Varies; must register by Aug. 1 to be guaranteed a tshirt
Entry address: runningtherapids.com
Race website: runningtherapids.com
SEPTEMBER
CAUSE FOR THE PAWS
Date, time: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.; registration at 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Superior/Osaugie Trail near entrance to Barker's Island
Distance: 5K
Entry fee: $40 per person; $95 per family
Entry address: CFP2023.givesmart.com
Race director, phone, email: Cheri Fitch, 715-398-6784, hsdccheri@gmail.com
CHEQUAMEGON MTB FESTIVAL
Date/time: Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Location/starting point: Cable/ Birkebeiner Trailhead for 16 miles; Hayward Primary School
Distances: 40 miles, 16 miles
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: cheqmtb.com
Race director, phone, email: Peter Spencer, 612-518-8234, pspencer@lt.life
GRAND TRAVERSE
Date, time: Sept. 30, varies
Location/starting point: Superior Hiking Trail/ Duluth section at various points
Distances: 27 miles, 21 miles, 17 miles and 10 miles
Entry Fee: Varies, no race day registration
Entry address: grandtraverseduluth.com
Race email: info@grandtraverseduluth.com
THE HECK OF THE NORTH
Date, time: Sept. 30, 8 a.m.
Location/starting point: Two Harbors/Easter Alger Grade and Highway 2
Distance: 105 miles, 56 miles and 20 miles
Entry fees: Varies
Entry address: heckofthenorth.com/heck-about
Race director, email: Jeremy Kershaw, jeremybkershaw@gmail.com
CLOQUET RIVER RUN/WALK
Date, time: Sept. 30, 9 a.m. for 1 mile, 9:30 a.m. for 5K
Location/starting point: Cloquet/Churchill Elementary School, 515 Granite St.
Distances: 5K, 1 mile, kid races
Entry fee: Varies
Entry address: cloquetriverrun.com
Race director, phone number: Heidi Berg, 218-545-8346
OCTOBER
MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER WHISTLESTOP 10K/5K
Date, time: Oct. 14, 8 a.m.
Location: Ashland
Distances: 10K, 5K
Entry fee: Varies
Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, whistlestopmarathon.com
Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com
MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER WHISTLESTOP MARATHON/HALF-MARATHON
Date, times: Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m.
Location/starting point: Iron River for full marathon, Moquah, Wis. for half-marathon
Distances: 26.2 miles, 13.1 miles
Entry fee: Varies
Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, whistlestopmarathon.com
Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com
NOVEMBER
CHICK-UAMEGON WOMEN’S 1 MILE/5K/10K
Date, time: Nov. 4, TBA
Location/starting point: Ashland/Bay Area Civic Center
Distances: 1 mile, 5K, 10K
Entry fee: Varies
Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, chick-uamegon.com
Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com
