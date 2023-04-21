99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

2023 Racer's Calendar

List of upcoming races in the area.

Runners compete in road race
Runners leave the starting line during the Park Point 5-Miler on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Duluth. The overall winner is Daniel Docherty of St. Paul pictured on the right wearing number 480.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 6:07 AM

Are you looking for a finish line to chase this spring and summer? Here’s a list of running, cycling, triathlon and other events that you can take part in. To add an event, please email sports@duluthnews.com or kvereecken@duluthnews.com .

APRIL

LAW DAY 5K WALK/RUN

Date, time: April 30, 9 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Duluth East High School

Distance: 5K

ADVERTISEMENT

Entry fees: $35 for adults, $25 for ages 12-17; $30 for virtual walk for adults, $20 for ages 12-17

Entry address: lasnem.org

Race email: ngrizzle@lasnem.org

MAY

MOOSE RUN 10K and 5K

Date, time: May 6, 9:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. kids run

Location/starting point: Moose Lake/City Park

Distances: 10K, 5K, kids run

Entry fee: $35

ADVERTISEMENT

Entry addresses: tempotickets.com/mooserun2023 or mooselakechamber.com/moose-run

Race directors, emails, phones: Meghan Nielsen, 218-565-0188, 6452022@gmail.com or Sasha Nareyan, 773-495-9669, sashanarayan@gmail.com

MADELINE ISLAND MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON

Date, time: May 20, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Madeline Island/Joni’s Beach

Distances: 26.2 miles,13.1 miles

Entry fees: $105/$90

Entry address: madelineislandmarathon.com

Race director, email: Brian Mastel, madelineislandmarathon@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

JUVENILE DIABETES RESEARCH FOUNDATION ONE WALK

Date, time: May 20, 10 a.m.

Location: Duluth/UMD Malosky Stadium

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: None, pre-registration and donations encouraged

Entry address: jdrf.org

Race director, phone, email: Camille Ice, 218-786-1360, Camille.Ice@EssentiaHealth.org

JUNE

APOSTLE ISLAND INLINE MARATHON/HALF-MARATHON

Date, time: June 17, 8:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Location/starting point: Ashland/Madeline Island/LaPointe, Wis.

Distances: 26.2 miles, 17.4 miles or 8.7 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland WI 54806, apostleislandsinline.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, Ashland Chamber, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

MIDNIGHT SUN MIDNIGHT RUN 5K

Date, time: June 23, midnight

Location/starting point: Duluth/Lakewalk Park at Endion Station

Distance: 5K

ADVERTISEMENT

Entry fee: $30 through June 30, $40

Entry address: midnightsunmidnightrun.com

Race director email, phone number: info@midnightsunmidnightrun.com, 218-590-5851

LUTSEN 99ER

Date, times: June 24, 7:30 a.m

Location/starting point: Lutsen/Superior National Golf Course

Distances: 99 miles, 69, 49 miles, 25 miles, kids race

Entry fee: Varies; kids race is free

Entry address: lutsen99er.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Race director, email, phone: Peter Spencer, pspencer@lt.life, 612-518-8234

SUPERIOR VISTAS BIKE TOUR

Date, time: June 24, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Washburn/Thompson West End Park

Distances: 100, 70, 52, 40, 34, 19, 13 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: washburnchamber.com/svbt

Race director, email: Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce, washburnchamber.com

JULY

DRAGIN/TRAIL 5 MILE RUN/WALK

Date, time: July 1, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Lake Nebagamon/Main Street & Lake Avenue

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: TBD

Entry address: PO Box 213, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54814

Race director, phone: Jake Fuller, 218-349-5576 (texts preferred)

15TH ANNUAL BREEZY POINT 5K RUN/WALK/BIKE

Date, time: July 1, 9 a.m.; registration begins at 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Island Lake, 4819 Breezy Point Road

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: Free with donations accepted for MN Adult & Teen Challenge; free t-shirts if registered by June 9.

Entry address: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Duluth/BreezyPoint5K

Race director, email: Stevie Paulson, breezypoint5K@yahoo.com

HILL CITY FUN RUN

Date, time: July 1, 9 a.m.; 7:30 a.m. registration

Location/starting point: Hill City/Quadna Mountain Park Chalet

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: $20, $60 family max; entry on day of race only.

Entry address: Entries accepted on day of race only.

Race director, phone, email: Tom Fasteland, 218-259-4904, thomasfasteland@centurytel.net

SAWDUST 5K

Date and time: July 4, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Cloquet/Pinehurst Park

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: tempotickets.com/sawdust2023

Race director, phone, email: Julie Jacobson, 218-269-1790, sawdustraces@gmail.com

CARE 5K WALK/10K RUN

Date, time: July 4, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Cable/Downtown

Distances: 10K road and trail run/5K run

Entry fees: $35 for adults, $25 for ages 17 and younger

Entry address: P.O. Box 92, Cable, WI 54821

Race director, phone, email: Brenda Brueske, 715-580-0904, drbrenda@cheqnet.net

TOFTE TREK

Date, time: July 4, 9 a.m. 10K walkers, 9:05 a.m. kids race, 9:20 a.m. 1 mile race; 9:30 a.m. 10K wilderness run

Location/starting point: Tofte/ Birch Grove Community Center

Distances: 10K, 1 mile, kids race

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: toftetrek.com

Race email: office@sugarbushtrail.org

2023 KRAUS-ANDERSON BIKE DULUTH FESTIVAL

Date, time: July 7-9, various

Location/starting point: Duluth/Spirit Mountain

Distances: Varies

Entry fees: Varies

Entry address: bikeduluthfestival.com/race-registration

ASHLAND BAY DAYS 10K/5K/1-MILE FUN RUN

Date, time: July 15, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Ashland/Bayview Park

Distances: 1 mile, 5K and 10K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: ashlandbaydays.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

BUZZ RYAN TRIATHLON

Date, time: July 16, 9 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach

Distances: 500-yard swim, 12 mile bike, 2.5 mile run or 250-yard swim, 8 mile bike, 1.25 mile run.

Entry fee: Varies by entry date

Entry address: buzzryantriathlon.com

Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com

FISHERMAN'S POINT 5K

Date, time: July 22, 9 a.m., 10 a.m. kids fun run

Location/starting point: Hoyt Lakes/Arena

Distances: 5k and kids fun run

Entry fees: $25 to July 20, $30 after July 20; free for kids

Entry address: fishermanspoint5k.com

Race director, phone, email: Justin Patchin, 715-379-8953, patchinj@gmail.com

AUGUST

KRISTIN BURKHOLDER 5K

Date and time: Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Esko Sports Complex/Canosia Road, Esko

Distance: 5k

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: tempotickets.com/burkholder5k2023

Race director, phone, email: Randi Nyholm, 218-451-2146, burkholder5k@gmail.com

BREWHOUSE TRIATHLON

Date, time: Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach

Distances: 820-yard swim, 12.4 mile bike, 3.1 mile run or 1,640-yard swim, 24.8 mile bike, 6.2 mile run. Exhibition 250 yard swim available.

Entry fee: Varies by entry date

Entry address: brewhousetriathlon.com

Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com

ROOTBEER KIDS TRIATHLON

Date, time: Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach

Distance: Varies by age group (6-14)

Entry fee: $25-$40

Entry address: rootbeerkidstri.com

Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com

SEELEY LIONS PRE-FAT MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE

Date, time: Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Seeley, Wis./Birkie trail crossing at County Highway OO

Distances: 25 miles, 17 miles, 10 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: seeleylions.org or runsignup.com/Race/WI/Seeley/SeeleyLionsPreFatBikeRace

Race director, email: Judy Rowley, jtrowley@yahoo.com

RUNNING THE RAPIDS

Date, time: Aug. 26, 7 a.m. for half-marathon and relay; 7:30 a.m. for 5K

Location/starting point: Cohasset/Portage Park, 254570 Katherine Ave.

Distances: 13.1 miles, 5K

Registration fees: Varies; must register by Aug. 1 to be guaranteed a tshirt

Entry address: runningtherapids.com

Race website: runningtherapids.com

SEPTEMBER

CAUSE FOR THE PAWS

Date, time: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.; registration at 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Superior/Osaugie Trail near entrance to Barker's Island

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: $40 per person; $95 per family

Entry address: CFP2023.givesmart.com

Race director, phone, email: Cheri Fitch, 715-398-6784, hsdccheri@gmail.com

CHEQUAMEGON MTB FESTIVAL

Date/time: Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Location/starting point: Cable/ Birkebeiner Trailhead for 16 miles; Hayward Primary School

Distances: 40 miles, 16 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: cheqmtb.com

Race director, phone, email: Peter Spencer, 612-518-8234, pspencer@lt.life

GRAND TRAVERSE

Date, time: Sept. 30, varies

Location/starting point: Superior Hiking Trail/ Duluth section at various points

Distances: 27 miles, 21 miles, 17 miles and 10 miles

Entry Fee: Varies, no race day registration

Entry address: grandtraverseduluth.com

Race email: info@grandtraverseduluth.com

THE HECK OF THE NORTH

Date, time: Sept. 30, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Two Harbors/Easter Alger Grade and Highway 2

Distance: 105 miles, 56 miles and 20 miles

Entry fees: Varies

Entry address: heckofthenorth.com/heck-about

Race director, email: Jeremy Kershaw, jeremybkershaw@gmail.com

CLOQUET RIVER RUN/WALK

Date, time: Sept. 30, 9 a.m. for 1 mile, 9:30 a.m. for 5K

Location/starting point: Cloquet/Churchill Elementary School, 515 Granite St.

Distances: 5K, 1 mile, kid races

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: cloquetriverrun.com

Race director, phone number: Heidi Berg, 218-545-8346 

OCTOBER

MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER WHISTLESTOP 10K/5K

Date, time: Oct. 14, 8 a.m.

Location: Ashland

Distances: 10K, 5K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, whistlestopmarathon.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER WHISTLESTOP MARATHON/HALF-MARATHON

Date, times: Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Iron River for full marathon, Moquah, Wis. for half-marathon

Distances: 26.2 miles, 13.1 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, whistlestopmarathon.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

NOVEMBER

CHICK-UAMEGON WOMEN’S 1 MILE/5K/10K

Date, time: Nov. 4, TBA

Location/starting point: Ashland/Bay Area Civic Center

Distances: 1 mile, 5K, 10K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, chick-uamegon.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Windy, rainy and cold weather challenge runners of Fitger’s 5K in Duluth.
Sports
Five things to know ahead of the 2023 Fitger's 5K in Duluth
April 19, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness finish off regular season with win
April 15, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness edge Steel
April 14, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ice on Wabana Lake
Northland Outdoors
Ice-out by fishing opener? It's going to be close for some northern lakes
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small, round, brown bird sitting on tree stump
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny bird visits house
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
White man's hand holding book in front of Lake Superior and downtown Duluth: "Wild Things" by Lynette Reini-Grandell with cover photo of author and Venus de Mars
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth
April 20, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
harsh winter conditions
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers