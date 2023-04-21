2023 Racer's Calendar

Are you looking for a finish line to chase this spring and summer? Here’s a list of running, cycling, triathlon and other events that you can take part in. To add an event, please email sports@duluthnews.com or kvereecken@duluthnews.com .

APRIL

LAW DAY 5K WALK/RUN

Date, time: April 30, 9 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Duluth East High School

Distance: 5K

Entry fees: $35 for adults, $25 for ages 12-17; $30 for virtual walk for adults, $20 for ages 12-17

Entry address: lasnem.org

Race email: ngrizzle@lasnem.org

MAY

MOOSE RUN 10K and 5K

Date, time: May 6, 9:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. kids run

Location/starting point: Moose Lake/City Park

Distances: 10K, 5K, kids run

Entry fee: $35

Entry addresses: tempotickets.com/mooserun2023 or mooselakechamber.com/moose-run

Race directors, emails, phones: Meghan Nielsen, 218-565-0188, 6452022@gmail.com or Sasha Nareyan, 773-495-9669, sashanarayan@gmail.com

MADELINE ISLAND MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON

Date, time: May 20, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Madeline Island/Joni’s Beach

Distances: 26.2 miles,13.1 miles

Entry fees: $105/$90

Entry address: madelineislandmarathon.com

Race director, email: Brian Mastel, madelineislandmarathon@gmail.com

JUVENILE DIABETES RESEARCH FOUNDATION ONE WALK

Date, time: May 20, 10 a.m.

Location: Duluth/UMD Malosky Stadium

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: None, pre-registration and donations encouraged

Entry address: jdrf.org

Race director, phone, email: Camille Ice, 218-786-1360, Camille.Ice@EssentiaHealth.org

JUNE

APOSTLE ISLAND INLINE MARATHON/HALF-MARATHON

Date, time: June 17, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Ashland/Madeline Island/LaPointe, Wis.

Distances: 26.2 miles, 17.4 miles or 8.7 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland WI 54806, apostleislandsinline.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, Ashland Chamber, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

MIDNIGHT SUN MIDNIGHT RUN 5K

Date, time: June 23, midnight

Location/starting point: Duluth/Lakewalk Park at Endion Station

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: $30 through June 30, $40

Entry address: midnightsunmidnightrun.com

Race director email, phone number: info@midnightsunmidnightrun.com, 218-590-5851

LUTSEN 99ER

Date, times: June 24, 7:30 a.m

Location/starting point: Lutsen/Superior National Golf Course

Distances: 99 miles, 69, 49 miles, 25 miles, kids race

Entry fee: Varies; kids race is free

Entry address: lutsen99er.com

Race director, email, phone: Peter Spencer, pspencer@lt.life, 612-518-8234

SUPERIOR VISTAS BIKE TOUR

Date, time: June 24, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Washburn/Thompson West End Park

Distances: 100, 70, 52, 40, 34, 19, 13 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: washburnchamber.com/svbt

Race director, email: Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce, washburnchamber.com

JULY

DRAGIN/TRAIL 5 MILE RUN/WALK

Date, time: July 1, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Lake Nebagamon/Main Street & Lake Avenue

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: TBD

Entry address: PO Box 213, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54814

Race director, phone: Jake Fuller, 218-349-5576 (texts preferred)

15TH ANNUAL BREEZY POINT 5K RUN/WALK/BIKE

Date, time: July 1, 9 a.m.; registration begins at 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Island Lake, 4819 Breezy Point Road

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: Free with donations accepted for MN Adult & Teen Challenge; free t-shirts if registered by June 9.

Entry address: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Duluth/BreezyPoint5K

Race director, email: Stevie Paulson, breezypoint5K@yahoo.com

HILL CITY FUN RUN

Date, time: July 1, 9 a.m.; 7:30 a.m. registration

Location/starting point: Hill City/Quadna Mountain Park Chalet

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: $20, $60 family max; entry on day of race only.

Entry address: Entries accepted on day of race only.

Race director, phone, email: Tom Fasteland, 218-259-4904, thomasfasteland@centurytel.net

SAWDUST 5K

Date and time: July 4, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Cloquet/Pinehurst Park

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: tempotickets.com/sawdust2023

Race director, phone, email: Julie Jacobson, 218-269-1790, sawdustraces@gmail.com

CARE 5K WALK/10K RUN

Date, time: July 4, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Cable/Downtown

Distances: 10K road and trail run/5K run

Entry fees: $35 for adults, $25 for ages 17 and younger

Entry address: P.O. Box 92, Cable, WI 54821

Race director, phone, email: Brenda Brueske, 715-580-0904, drbrenda@cheqnet.net

TOFTE TREK

Date, time: July 4, 9 a.m. 10K walkers, 9:05 a.m. kids race, 9:20 a.m. 1 mile race; 9:30 a.m. 10K wilderness run

Location/starting point: Tofte/ Birch Grove Community Center

Distances: 10K, 1 mile, kids race

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: toftetrek.com

Race email: office@sugarbushtrail.org

2023 KRAUS-ANDERSON BIKE DULUTH FESTIVAL

Date, time: July 7-9, various

Location/starting point: Duluth/Spirit Mountain

Distances: Varies

Entry fees: Varies

Entry address: bikeduluthfestival.com/race-registration

ASHLAND BAY DAYS 10K/5K/1-MILE FUN RUN

Date, time: July 15, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Ashland/Bayview Park

Distances: 1 mile, 5K and 10K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: ashlandbaydays.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

BUZZ RYAN TRIATHLON

Date, time: July 16, 9 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach

Distances: 500-yard swim, 12 mile bike, 2.5 mile run or 250-yard swim, 8 mile bike, 1.25 mile run.

Entry fee: Varies by entry date

Entry address: buzzryantriathlon.com

Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com

FISHERMAN'S POINT 5K

Date, time: July 22, 9 a.m., 10 a.m. kids fun run

Location/starting point: Hoyt Lakes/Arena

Distances: 5k and kids fun run

Entry fees: $25 to July 20, $30 after July 20; free for kids

Entry address: fishermanspoint5k.com

Race director, phone, email: Justin Patchin, 715-379-8953, patchinj@gmail.com

AUGUST

KRISTIN BURKHOLDER 5K

Date and time: Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Esko Sports Complex/Canosia Road, Esko

Distance: 5k

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: tempotickets.com/burkholder5k2023

Race director, phone, email: Randi Nyholm, 218-451-2146, burkholder5k@gmail.com

BREWHOUSE TRIATHLON

Date, time: Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach

Distances: 820-yard swim, 12.4 mile bike, 3.1 mile run or 1,640-yard swim, 24.8 mile bike, 6.2 mile run. Exhibition 250 yard swim available.

Entry fee: Varies by entry date

Entry address: brewhousetriathlon.com

Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com

ROOTBEER KIDS TRIATHLON

Date, time: Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m.

Location/starting point: Duluth/Minnesota Power Island Lake beach

Distance: Varies by age group (6-14)

Entry fee: $25-$40

Entry address: rootbeerkidstri.com

Race director, email: Matt Evans, director.ramjetevents@gmail.com

SEELEY LIONS PRE-FAT MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE

Date, time: Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Seeley, Wis./Birkie trail crossing at County Highway OO

Distances: 25 miles, 17 miles, 10 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: seeleylions.org or runsignup.com/Race/WI/Seeley/SeeleyLionsPreFatBikeRace

Race director, email: Judy Rowley, jtrowley@yahoo.com

RUNNING THE RAPIDS

Date, time: Aug. 26, 7 a.m. for half-marathon and relay; 7:30 a.m. for 5K

Location/starting point: Cohasset/Portage Park, 254570 Katherine Ave.

Distances: 13.1 miles, 5K

Registration fees: Varies; must register by Aug. 1 to be guaranteed a tshirt

Entry address: runningtherapids.com

Race website: runningtherapids.com

SEPTEMBER

CAUSE FOR THE PAWS

Date, time: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.; registration at 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Superior/Osaugie Trail near entrance to Barker's Island

Distance: 5K

Entry fee: $40 per person; $95 per family

Entry address: CFP2023.givesmart.com

Race director, phone, email: Cheri Fitch, 715-398-6784, hsdccheri@gmail.com

CHEQUAMEGON MTB FESTIVAL

Date/time: Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Location/starting point: Cable/ Birkebeiner Trailhead for 16 miles; Hayward Primary School

Distances: 40 miles, 16 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: cheqmtb.com

Race director, phone, email: Peter Spencer, 612-518-8234, pspencer@lt.life

GRAND TRAVERSE

Date, time: Sept. 30, varies

Location/starting point: Superior Hiking Trail/ Duluth section at various points

Distances: 27 miles, 21 miles, 17 miles and 10 miles

Entry Fee: Varies, no race day registration

Entry address: grandtraverseduluth.com

Race email: info@grandtraverseduluth.com

THE HECK OF THE NORTH

Date, time: Sept. 30, 8 a.m.

Location/starting point: Two Harbors/Easter Alger Grade and Highway 2

Distance: 105 miles, 56 miles and 20 miles

Entry fees: Varies

Entry address: heckofthenorth.com/heck-about

Race director, email: Jeremy Kershaw, jeremybkershaw@gmail.com

CLOQUET RIVER RUN/WALK

Date, time: Sept. 30, 9 a.m. for 1 mile, 9:30 a.m. for 5K

Location/starting point: Cloquet/Churchill Elementary School, 515 Granite St.

Distances: 5K, 1 mile, kid races

Entry fee: Varies

Entry address: cloquetriverrun.com

Race director, phone number: Heidi Berg, 218-545-8346

OCTOBER

MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER WHISTLESTOP 10K/5K

Date, time: Oct. 14, 8 a.m.

Location: Ashland

Distances: 10K, 5K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, whistlestopmarathon.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER WHISTLESTOP MARATHON/HALF-MARATHON

Date, times: Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m.

Location/starting point: Iron River for full marathon, Moquah, Wis. for half-marathon

Distances: 26.2 miles, 13.1 miles

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, whistlestopmarathon.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com

NOVEMBER

CHICK-UAMEGON WOMEN’S 1 MILE/5K/10K

Date, time: Nov. 4, TBA

Location/starting point: Ashland/Bay Area Civic Center

Distances: 1 mile, 5K, 10K

Entry fee: Varies

Entry addresses: P.O. Box 746, Ashland, WI 54806, chick-uamegon.com

Race director, phone, email: Mary McPhetridge, 715-682-2500, info@visitashland.com