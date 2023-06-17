2023 Grandma's Marathon updates: Goucher’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon record falls after 11 years 

DULUTH — Maggie Montoya broke Kara Goucher’s 11-year record in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon to win the women’s title on Saturday, crossing the finish line in 1:09:26.

Montoya, 28, of Boulder, Colorado, beat the previous mark by 20 seconds. That was set in 2012 by Goucher, the U.S. Olympian and Duluth native, when the Bjorklund also served as the U.S. Half Marathon Championship.

Goucher was at the finish line Saturday to see her record fall. She predicted back in May at her DECC Hall of Fame induction that it would be broken this year.

Montoya was running her fourth race in 2023, having competed last month in the Boston Marathon, where she finished 23rd. She took 13th in the New York City Half Marathon (1:13:45) and 18th in the Houston Half Marathon (1:12:33). Her previous personal best was 1:10:06 from the 2020 Houston Half Marathon.

Jaci Smith, a 26-year-old astronautical engineer in the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs, Colorado, took second in 1:11:27.

Minnesotan wins men’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

Joel Reichow, 29, of White Bear Lake, Minn., wins the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon in Duluth with a time of 1:02:30 on Saturday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

7:07 a.m. — White Bear Lake’s Joel Reichow is the first runner of the day to cross the finish line on Grandma’s Marathon race day as the winner of the men’s division of the 2023 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.

Reichow, 29, of the Minnesota Distance Elite team won the half-marathon in 1:02:30, which beats his previous personal best of 1:02:38 from the 2020 Houston Half Marathon.

Reichow made his debut in the Bjorklund a year ago and finished 10th in 1:04:39. His lone major distance race since then was a third-place showing in the California International Marathon. Reichow took 13th in 2021 in Hardeeville, South Carolina, at the U.S. Half Marathon Championship with a time of 1:03:38.

Afewerki Zeru, 23, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, finished second, 10 seconds back, at 1:02:40.

Race day underway, starting with Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

Competitors in the Grandma's Marathon wheelchair race begin near Two Harbors early Saturday morning. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

6 a.m. — Race day is underway along Minnesota’s North Shore, with the 33rd running of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon kicking off the day’s festivities with a 5:50 a.m. start.

Fans watch as Grandma's Half Marathon runners travel along London Road in Duluth on Saturday morning. The sky is orange due to haze from Canadian wildfires. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting mostly sunny skies on race day with temperatures starting in the mid 50s in the early morning before reaching the mid-70s in the mid-afternoon. A morning lake breeze will come from the east at 10-15 mph. Air quality is not expected to be an issue Saturday after Duluth and the North Shore experienced warnings due to wildfire smoke earlier in the week.

The Bjorklund begins just north of McQuade Safe Harbor on Scenic Highway 61. The first half marathon runners are projected to cross the finish line in Canal Park around 7 a.m.

The starting line near Two Harbors early Saturday morning. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Volunteers prepare the finish line at Grandma's Marathon in Duluth early Saturday morning. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Grandma's Marathon volunteers arrive in Duluth's Canal Park early Saturday morning. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The 47th running of Grandma’s Marathon is scheduled to begin at 7:35 a.m. just south of Two Harbors on Scenic Highway 61. The wheelchair racers will go first with a projected finish time of 9 a.m. The men’s elite race gun is scheduled to go off at 7:40 a.m., followed by the women’s elite gun at 7:45 a.m. Citizen runners will follow the women’s elites.

The first marathon runners are projected to reach the finish line in Canal Park around 9:50 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the day from Grandma's Marathon.

