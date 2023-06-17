2023 Grandma's Marathon updates: Goucher’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon record falls after 11 years
Saturday morning's live coverage of the marathon in Duluth. For full stories, see duluthnewstribune.com/grandmas.
DULUTH — Maggie Montoya broke Kara Goucher’s 11-year record in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon to win the women’s title on Saturday, crossing the finish line in 1:09:26.
The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon women’s winner! New event record!@GrandmasMara @duluthnews @DNTSportsTeam @mattwellens pic.twitter.com/b0JkliggLY— Dan Williamson (@Dan_Williamson) June 17, 2023
Montoya, 28, of Boulder, Colorado, beat the previous mark by 20 seconds. That was set in 2012 by Goucher, the U.S. Olympian and Duluth native, when the Bjorklund also served as the U.S. Half Marathon Championship.
Goucher was at the finish line Saturday to see her record fall. She predicted back in May at her DECC Hall of Fame induction that it would be broken this year.
Comments from Garry Bjorklund women’s champion Maggie Montoya after breaking @karagoucher’s event record.@GrandmasMara @duluthnews @DNTSportsTeam @mattwellens pic.twitter.com/3Z5HDrIyPe— Dan Williamson (@Dan_Williamson) June 17, 2023
Montoya was running her fourth race in 2023, having competed last month in the Boston Marathon, where she finished 23rd. She took 13th in the New York City Half Marathon (1:13:45) and 18th in the Houston Half Marathon (1:12:33). Her previous personal best was 1:10:06 from the 2020 Houston Half Marathon.
Jaci Smith, a 26-year-old astronautical engineer in the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs, Colorado, took second in 1:11:27.
Minnesotan wins men’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon
7:07 a.m. — White Bear Lake’s Joel Reichow is the first runner of the day to cross the finish line on Grandma’s Marathon race day as the winner of the men’s division of the 2023 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.
Reichow, 29, of the Minnesota Distance Elite team won the half-marathon in 1:02:30, which beats his previous personal best of 1:02:38 from the 2020 Houston Half Marathon.
Reichow made his debut in the Bjorklund a year ago and finished 10th in 1:04:39. His lone major distance race since then was a third-place showing in the California International Marathon. Reichow took 13th in 2021 in Hardeeville, South Carolina, at the U.S. Half Marathon Championship with a time of 1:03:38.
Afewerki Zeru, 23, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, finished second, 10 seconds back, at 1:02:40.
Race day underway, starting with Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon
6 a.m. — Race day is underway along Minnesota’s North Shore, with the 33rd running of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon kicking off the day’s festivities with a 5:50 a.m. start.
The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting mostly sunny skies on race day with temperatures starting in the mid 50s in the early morning before reaching the mid-70s in the mid-afternoon. A morning lake breeze will come from the east at 10-15 mph. Air quality is not expected to be an issue Saturday after Duluth and the North Shore experienced warnings due to wildfire smoke earlier in the week.
The Bjorklund begins just north of McQuade Safe Harbor on Scenic Highway 61. The first half marathon runners are projected to cross the finish line in Canal Park around 7 a.m.
The 47th running of Grandma’s Marathon is scheduled to begin at 7:35 a.m. just south of Two Harbors on Scenic Highway 61. The wheelchair racers will go first with a projected finish time of 9 a.m. The men’s elite race gun is scheduled to go off at 7:40 a.m., followed by the women’s elite gun at 7:45 a.m. Citizen runners will follow the women’s elites.
The first marathon runners are projected to reach the finish line in Canal Park around 9:50 a.m.
Check back for updates throughout the day from Grandma's Marathon.
