Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

2022 finalists stay on course at Arrowhead

Matt Dodd, the qualifying round medalist, was knocked out in the first round of match play.

golf-3291685_1280.jpg
Stock Image / Pixabay
By Staff reports
Today at 9:15 PM

DULUTH — The 2022 finalists in the 97th annual Arrowhead Invitational are still in contention for another shot but the 2023 qualifying round medalist is not.

Both defending champion Matt Mellin and no. 5 seed Joel Johnson, who contested last year's final, progressed with relative ease through the first two rounds of match play on Friday at Ridgeview Country Club.

Mellin, awarded the top seed in the bracket by virtue of being defending champion, dismissed Ryker Holm 6-and-4 in the first round before taking out 16 seed Dom Rosati 3-and-1 in round two.

Johnson knocked out Austin Colvard 5-and-4 before edging Justin LeStrange 1-up.

Both advance to Saturday's quarterfinals where Mellin will face 2021 semifinalist Scott Pavelski, who knocked out the 8 and 9 seeds in a pair of wins on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson will meet Shane Sienko, who routed No. 4 seed and 2022 semifinalist Joey Cummings 7-and-5. Though Mellin and Johnson could meet again on Sunday, it won't be in the final, as they're on the same side of the bracket.

In the bottom half, Matt Dodd was bounced by 31 seed Troy Olson in the first round (no score available). Olson went on to lose 7-and-6 to 18 seed Brandon Owen, who'll meet 10 seed Derek Farrell in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Bakken followed a 3-under 67 in the qualifying round with a pair of easy wins in the match play, ousting Chris Orlett 8-and-7 and Ryan Peterson 6-and-4 to set up a quarterfinal matchup with 22 seed Jackson Purdy.

The quarterfinalists will play one round on Saturday, with the semifinals on Sunday morning and final on Sunday afternoon.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Duluth starts state Legion baseball tourney with two losses
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ArenaLeague_2.jpeg
Sports
Duluth arena football team names owner
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies put up their Dukes, win seventh straight
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Social media engineering boosted ‘Barbenheimer’ to cinematic heights
5h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
A pavilion at a park that is getting renovated.
Duluth to name Lincoln Park stone pavilion in honor of late councilor
10h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fastest-growing poplar tree
10h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Pheasant tailfeathers protruding from John Lindgren's backpack serve as testimony to a good day of hunting along the Missouri River in South Dakota recently. Lindgren's friend Ted Heisserer of Detroit Lakes, Minn., accompanies him during the October hunt. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Northland Outdoors
Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
14h ago
 · 
By  John Myers