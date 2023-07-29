2022 finalists stay on course at Arrowhead

DULUTH — The 2022 finalists in the 97th annual Arrowhead Invitational are still in contention for another shot but the 2023 qualifying round medalist is not.

Both defending champion Matt Mellin and no. 5 seed Joel Johnson, who contested last year's final, progressed with relative ease through the first two rounds of match play on Friday at Ridgeview Country Club.

Mellin, awarded the top seed in the bracket by virtue of being defending champion, dismissed Ryker Holm 6-and-4 in the first round before taking out 16 seed Dom Rosati 3-and-1 in round two.

Johnson knocked out Austin Colvard 5-and-4 before edging Justin LeStrange 1-up.

Both advance to Saturday's quarterfinals where Mellin will face 2021 semifinalist Scott Pavelski, who knocked out the 8 and 9 seeds in a pair of wins on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson will meet Shane Sienko, who routed No. 4 seed and 2022 semifinalist Joey Cummings 7-and-5. Though Mellin and Johnson could meet again on Sunday, it won't be in the final, as they're on the same side of the bracket.

In the bottom half, Matt Dodd was bounced by 31 seed Troy Olson in the first round (no score available). Olson went on to lose 7-and-6 to 18 seed Brandon Owen, who'll meet 10 seed Derek Farrell in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Bakken followed a 3-under 67 in the qualifying round with a pair of easy wins in the match play, ousting Chris Orlett 8-and-7 and Ryan Peterson 6-and-4 to set up a quarterfinal matchup with 22 seed Jackson Purdy.

The quarterfinalists will play one round on Saturday, with the semifinals on Sunday morning and final on Sunday afternoon.