Sara Niemi - Age: 39, Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault

Sara Niemi Courtesy of Sara Niemi

What do you do professionally?

I am the executive director at PAVSA.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I volunteer with the Rice Lake Fire Department Auxiliary (helping to plan and organize community events and support the fire department) and at Homecroft Elementary School. My work also keeps me involved in the community through partnering with other organizations and advocating to reduce barriers for those who have been impacted by sexual violence.

What is important to you?

Being grateful for the supportive family and friends that I have and doing what I can to make a positive impact in the community. I had an amazing mother when I was growing up and she passed away before she was ever able to meet my children. I try to never take my time with them for granted and live in the moment; to me this feels like the best way for me to honor her legacy.

How do you spend your free time?

We have three busy girls who are involved in lots of activities, so in this season of life there are times I forget what free time looks like. I enjoy cooking, doing yoga, playing games of any kind, running (slowly) and being active. Our family enjoys hiking, playing with our puppy, camping and traveling together.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I grew up in the Twin Cities. My favorite thing about the Northland is the smaller town feel but with so many opportunities for things to do and see in our community and, of course, the lake. You can find me on the Lakewalk most any day that the weather will let me. It is so calming to me in a chaotic world.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Take care of yourself and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Having the humility to ask for help and learn from others will get you farther than pretending to be the expert on everything. Taking care of yourself is essential so that you can show up as the best version of yourself you can. When you do that you can be a more compassionate, responsive and patient person for the people you work alongside and the people you serve.

Mallory Cummings is a 2023 "20 Under 40" award winner. Courtesy of Sara Niemi

Favorite moment in life?

When my husband asked me to marry him. He is my biggest supporter and has helped me create a life and family that I have so much gratitude for. He has supported me during incredibly difficult times. I couldn’t ask for a better partner, building a life with him has brought me more happiness than I could have imagined.

Who has inspired you?

My dad and my grandma. My dad has always been the hardest-working and most humble person I know. I grew up with a love for helping others mainly because of what he taught me and how I watched him live his life. His love for his family, work ethic and integrity have always been something that I have been motivated by. My grandma is the most authentically warm and kind-hearted person I have ever met. She makes everyone she meets feel at ease. She cares wholeheartedly about others, is a natural nurturer and she always makes me smile. I am always inspired by her caring, loving nature that can make others feel so welcomed.

From the nominator:

“Sara does incredible work in our region in one of the most difficult fields. Having worked with Sara as a former board member, I’ve seen how she shows up day in and day out. She is able to not only continue the great work that she and the PAVSA team accomplish, but to grow it as well. She is a great leader in the community that I look up to, and the Twin Ports are lucky to have her sharing her talents with our region!”

― Noah Hobbs