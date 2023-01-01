Reagan Hoverman joined the Duluth News Tribune as a sports reporter in July 2023 after spending the better part of two years covering a variety of prep and collegiate sports at the Pierce County Journal in Ellsworth, Wis. Before that, he was a news and sports reporter at the Inter-County Leader in Frederic, Wis.

Hoverman graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2020. When he’s not covering sports, Hoverman enjoys spending time with family and friends, watching his favorite sports team, the Green Bay Packers, talking all things Wisconsin Badgers and exploring all of the outdoor options Duluth has to offer.