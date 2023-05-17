Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE — Duluth East's Bjorn Lind allowed two hits over six innings and struck out five, but the Greyhounds fell to Eden Prairie 1-0 Tuesday.

Eden Prairie's Jackson Hunter allowed three hits and struck out three in the complete game for the Eagles.

Duluth East's Charlie Sutherland went 2-for-3 in the loss for the Greyhounds.

Rock Ridge 4, International Falls 3

Carter Mavec's walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Wolverines to the home victory.

Griffin Dosan pitched four and a third innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out nine. He also led at the plate by going 2-for-3.

South Ridge 6, Cloquet 3

South Ridge's Tony Lisic went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in a 6-3 win over Cloquet Tuesday.

The Panthers' Ashton Neudahl added two hits and Josiah DeLoach allowed five hits and three runs over four and a third innings while striking out four in the win.

Ashton Stansfield went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Cloquet.

Grand Rapids 7, Duluth Marshall 3

Grand Rapids' Myles Gunderson allowed two hits and a run over five innings and struck out five batters to lead the Thunderhawks to a 7-3 win over Duluth Marshall.

David Wohlers went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Klous Jones was 3-for-3 for Grand Rapids.

Charlie Hayden went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Carter Boos allowed eight hits and seven runs over three and two-thirds innings in the loss for the Hilltoppers.

Duluth Denfeld 3, Proctor 1

Duluth Denfeld's Nolan Harju allowed seven hits and one run while striking out three over seven innings in a 3-1 win over Proctor.

Caleb Kilroy was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Tyler Stuart was 3-for-3.

Tyler Berglund allowed 11 hits and three runs over seven innings in the loss for the Rails and Tanner Ross had Proctor's lone RBI.

Northwestern 9, St. Croix Falls 8

Northwestern's Cole Lahti had three hits, including a two-run home run, and allowed four hits over three and a third innings to lead the Tigers to a 9-8 win over St. Croix Falls.

Luke Sedin allowed two hits and struck out six over three and two-thirds innings to get the win. Sedin also had three hits and three RBIs in the win for the Tigers.

SOFTBALL

Cloquet 10, Proctor 9

Cloquet's Lilly Witte hit a sacrifice to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Lumberjacks a 10-9 win over Proctor.

Witte finished the game going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and pitcher Allie Jones allowed 13 hits and nine runs over eight innings to get the win.

Brooklyn Patterson allowed one run and three hits over three and two-thirds innings of relief in the loss for Proctor.

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Rush City 0

Madison Wasche capped a five-run third inning with a two-run homer — her second of the season — to help beat previously unbeaten Rush City in five innings at Willow River. Sandra Ribich went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Sarah Christy struck out nine while only walking one and allowing two hits in the shutout.

Greenway 8, Esko 7

Greenway rallied from a 5-1 first inning deficit to slip past host Esko. The Raiders tallied 16 hits in the victory.

Fridley 6, Duluth Denfeld 3

The Hunters took the game into the ninth inning, but fell by three.

Ellie Davis went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Duluth Denfeld and teammate Riley Anderson pitched the entire way, giving up 16 hits and six runs to go with seven strikeouts.

Silver Bay 6, Barnum 4

Hope Ernest scattered 12 hits, gave up three runs and two walks, while fanning eight batters for the host Mariners, who improved to 12-3. Alizonda Collelo took the loss for the Bombers but struck out 10 hitters while giving up 12 hits and two walks. Danika Thompson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double for Silver Bay, while Ava Nyquist paced Barnum going 4-for-4 with a home run and RBI. Brooke Velcheff made a game-saving catch in right field to end the game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Duluth 14, Duluth Marshall 4

Eighth-grader Ella Hron scored 40 seconds into the game for Marshall at Hilltoppers Field, but the Duluth Wolfpack rallied for a 14-4 victory Tuesday evening in the Hilltoppers’ inaugural home game.