Yellow warbler.
Northland Outdoors
Northland's best outdoor photos of 2022
Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram photographers share their favorite images of the year.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
By  John Myers
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
By  Brad Dokken
white garland-like snow wrapped around tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Snow garland decorates deciduous trees
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 23, 2022 06:18 AM
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Slush poses huge issue on most Northland lakes
St. Louis River Estuary, harbor opened up, so do-over ice may be slush-free to start.
December 22, 2022 06:40 PM
By  Jarrid Houston for the News Tribune
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
The breeze will continue Saturday with another round of snow possible on Sundya.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Snowmobile, cross-country skiing sessions available for Northland kids
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
December 22, 2022 06:02 AM
By  Staff reports

Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
By  John Myers
