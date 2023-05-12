99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Packers, Love will start on road in 2023

For the 10th straight year, Green Bay is scheduled to play the maximum five prime-time games, and they're also booked for Thanksgiving.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a preseason game at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 12, 2022.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 1:45 AM

GREEN BAY — The Jordan Love era in Green Bay won't be starting in Green Bay in 2023.

The Packers will play their first two games of the upcoming season on the road, according to their 2023 schedule, released by the NFL on Thursday, May 11. It's the fifth consecutive season and ninth in the last 11 in which the Packers will be away from Lambeau Field on Kickoff Weekend, though the first since 2016 in which their second game was also on the road.

Green Bay opens 2023 with games in Chicago (Sept. 10) and Atlanta (Sept. 17) before the home opener Sept. 24 vs. New Orleans, followed by the quick turnaround of a Sept. 28 Thursday night game vs. Detroit at Lambeau Field. That first Lions game is the first of two Thursday meetings with the team that eliminated them from playoff contention in 2022, with the other coming in Detroit in the Lions' traditional 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving slot, marking the first meeting between the division rivals on the holiday since 2013.

MORE ONLINE:
News Tribune Sports Editor Brandon Veale broke down the 2023 NFL schedule for Twin Ports football fans so you know which weekends the Packers and Vikings games conflict so you can schedule a trip to your local bar with NFL Sunday Ticket or your local hardware store to get some work done around the house this fall. Click on the "More Online" link above or go to twitter.com/redveale for more.

For the 10th consecutive season, the Packers will play the league maximum five prime-time contests. Green Bay will play on Monday Night Football Oct. 9 at Las Vegas before a relatively early Week 6 bye.

The first "Border Battle" of the season with Minnesota is Oct. 29 at Lambeau Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Green Bay is still in contention after Thanksgiving, the Packers will spend a lot of time in the national spotlight. Their first scheduled appearance on NBC's Sunday Night Football isn't until Dec. 3 at Lambeau against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, followed immediately by a Dec. 11 Monday night game in the Meadowlands vs. the New York Giants.

The second and final Border Battle will come right before the ball drops to end 2023: a New Year's Eve clash at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 7:20 p.m. on NBC before the Packers finish with whom they started, Chicago, in a Lambeau Field finale at some point on the first weekend of January.

The NFL's schedule-makers may be hedging their bets on Love's first season as the starter under center in Green Bay, as prime-time games can be changed, or 'flexed' out of the Sunday night slot in weeks 11-17. For the first time, Monday night games in weeks 12-17 can also be changed to avoid noncompetitive matchups or promote surprise teams that weren't originally in the spotlight.

The Packers' 2023 schedule

Home games are in ALL CAPS, TV network in parentheses

Sept. 10 — at Chicago, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 17 — at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Sept. 24 — NEW ORLEANS, noon (Fox)

Sept. 28 (Thurs.) — DETROIT, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Oct. 9 (Mon.) — at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 15 — Bye

Oct. 22 — at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 — MINNESOTA, noon (Fox)

Nov. 5 — LA RAMS, noon (Fox)

Nov. 12 — at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Nov. 19 — LA CHARGERS, noon (Fox)

Nov. 23 (Thurs.) — at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (Fox)

Dec. 3 — KANSAS CITY, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 11 — at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 17 — TAMPA BAY, noon (Fox)

Dec. 24 — at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Dec. 31 — at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 6 or 7 — CHICAGO (TBD)

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
high school boys playing baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Lumberjacks' late rally falls short in loss to Hibbing
May 11, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Soccer player looks to steal the ball from an opposing player
Sports
Local athletes flock to Superior City FC
May 11, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber introduces resolution, bill to end mineral withdrawal
May 11, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
An indoor view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, MN
Local
Esko Dome Club explores indoor youth sports facility
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten