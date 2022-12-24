Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Editorials
Opinion
Opinion
Our View: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

It's a classic. And today, the News Tribune invites you to enjoy it again.

Santa Claus.
Clint Austin / 2015 file / Duluth News Tribune
Opinion by News Tribune Opinion page
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
In the autumn of 1897, Virginia O'Hanlon, age 8, sat down and wrote what would become the most famous letter to the editor in American history. The New York Sun not only published the letter on Sept. 21, 1897, but responded with an unsigned editorial that answered the age-old question: Is there a Santa Claus?

Virginia O'Hanlon

History's most-reprinted editorial has been identified as the work of veteran newspaperman Francis Pharcellus Church. Its 415 words have been republished in hundreds of newspapers, in dozens of languages, in books, on posters and on stamps. Movies have been made about the editorial; it has been cited and recited onstage and in numerous Christmas specials.

It's a classic. And today, the News Tribune invites you to enjoy it again.

Merry Christmas!

Virginia O'Hanlon letter to editor

Dear Editor:

I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in the Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?

Virginia O'Hanlon 115 West Ninety-Fifth Street

Virginia,

Your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except (what) they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men's or children's, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.

Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that's no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.

Duluth-News-Tribune-December-2018-picture-4703647.jpeg
Francis Pharcellus Church


You may tear apart the baby's rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding. No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever.

A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.

This letter exchange was reprinted with permission from The Newseum.

