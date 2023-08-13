Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Zeleznikar stands out in first year as lawmaker

Opinion by John Reynolds, St. Paul
Today at 10:13 AM

Walking into the Minnesota Capitol as a first-time lawmaker can be a daunting prospect. The Capitol is a grand building with a rich history shaped by the skilled hands and sharp minds of generations of Minnesotans. The sense of awe — and the attention of special interests — can easily sidetrack a new politician.

That’s why it was impressive to see first-term Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar of Fredenberg Township roll up her sleeves and get right to work this session. A long-time nursing-home administrator, she instinctively understood the issues facing small businesses and hardworking people across northern Minnesota.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), which represents 10,000 small businesses in Minnesota, appreciated Zeleznikar’s support for pro-growth policies and her strong defense of Main Street.

Our state faces significant challenges. Minnesota’s population growth is almost nonexistent, more young people are leaving the state for college than are staying here, and we have the lowest rate of business start-ups among neighboring states. We see this in the ubiquitous presence of help-wanted signs and too many dim storefronts.

Rather than giving families and small businesses a break, single-party control of state government gave us more mandates, more regulations, and higher taxes.

But Zeleznikar stood up for her district. She knows we need to make our state a more affordable place to raise a family and start a business, not a more expensive one. Zeleznikar said no to raising the gas tax, no to taxing online deliveries, no to job-killing mandates, and no to an unsustainable 40% increase in state government spending.

Zeleznikar gets that Minnesota will succeed by being a state where hard work and fair play pay off and where paychecks grow faster than the government’s budget.

The NFIB looks forward to working with Zeleznikar to improve our state next year.

John Reynolds

St. Paul

The writer is state director of the National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota.

