Reader's View: ‘You’re never going to have squeaky-clean air’

The May 5 letter, “ Ignore deniers, focus on clean-energy benefits ,” objected to my April 25 letter by stating that “clean air means another 1.8 years of life for Americans.”

It’s a trade-off: more pollution or more heat waves. You’re never going to have squeaky-clean air. The U.S. averages about 68,000 wildfires per year , according to NOAA. Volcanoes annually emit up to 25 million tons of sulfur dioxide, say NASA and other sources.

How is it that today we can survive our state of Minnesota being blanketed in Canadian wildfire smoke, but then call coal-fired power plants “death factories” while their scrubbers are so efficient at removing sulfates and other pollutants that they actually contribute to global warming? The reduction of power-plant sulfates into the atmosphere is causing less sunlight to be reflected back into space, thereby adding to our heat build-up (Reader’s View: “ Phasing out coal also could contribute to warming , March 23).

The May 5 letter stated that my letter was: “rife with errors.” Please tell us the specifics of those so-called “errors.” Also, give us basic scientific principles and empirical data to back any mechanism for man-made global warming.

Phil Drietz

Delhi, Minnesota

