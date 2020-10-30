Reader's View: You can support both Line 3 and the environment

As a Minnesotan, I really love the land we live in. I love the seasons that we have. While erratic, they always pose new opportunities and allow for new activities outdoors. Minnesotans use our beautiful land for hunting, fishing, outdoor motor sports, winter sports, and hundreds of other activities every year.

It’s frustrating to hear opponents of the Line 3 Replacement Project falsely arguing that it is going to harm the environment and that those who support the project don’t care what happens.

The reality is that so many of us who support the project have spent a majority of our lives spending our free time enjoying this environment. We want to protect it.

Just because Minnesotans use oil every day does not mean they hate the environment. Nor do we want to see the destruction of our water. Supporting a new pipeline that will replace a very old pipeline doesn’t mean you want to destroy our waters or our environment. Building a new pipeline means we will protect that environment that we treasure so much.

Pipelines are the safest mode of transporting oil, and replacing an old one with a new one just makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacing Line 3 is what is best for northern Minnesota. After six years of review, it’s clear this is the safest way to transport oil through our land, so let’s do what needs to be done and start building the Line 3 replacement.

Chuck Novak

Ely

The writer is the mayor of Ely.