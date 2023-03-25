Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …

The popular cartoon possum Pogo once proclaimed in the early 70s that, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” This illustrated mankind’s participation in the environmental crises of the time.

Today, that same quote can be used to illustrate the attack on American democracy, values, and decency, a real and threatening problem.

Here are just three of many examples.

Most humans accept visible childbirth deformities without preconceived judgment, yet when it comes to physiological variations from the norm, many cannot accept these. We all do not come out of the womb exactly the same. If you cannot accept as equal someone who is LGBTQ or someone of a different ethnicity or color, you are part of the problem.

One cornerstone of our democracy is the judicial system. Decisions handed down by judges are accepted as final and if no overturn then must be obeyed as law. Supporters of President Donald Trump lost over 60 cases of proclaimed voter fraud and claims the election was stolen. If you believe Trump’s non-acceptance of these rulings is OK, you are part of the problem.

We form our opinions from many sources: parents, school, research, and news outlets, to name a few. As should be, we expect these sources to be truthful and accurate. Unfortunately today, there is a pseudo news organization that has decided to falsify reporting and is being sued for its distortions and misinformation. According to the lawsuit, Fox News has been very deliberate in lying in order to give followers information they want to hear instead of facts. If you believe the Fox cable-news network is a viable news organization, you are part of the problem.

Pogo might have agreed with the old saying, “I can explain it to you, but I cannot comprehend it for you.”

Burleigh K. Rapp

Duluth