Reader's View: YMCA is one agency doing its part

Lyrics from an old Joni Mitchell song go, "Don't it always seem to go that you don't know you've got ‘til it's gone’." There are several aspects of my daily life that I miss, chief among them the time I spent at the Duluth YMCA taking classes, weightlifting with my workout buddy, and just enjoying the friendly familiarity of interacting with staff and teachers. I work out at home now, thumping around on a hardwood floor, following a Y-provided virtual routine and trying not to knock over a nearby clothes-drying rack. A couple of weeks ago I received a well-being check from the YMCA, one of 1,500 made. Even in our separation, the Y continues its mission of serving its members' health and wellness.

There are many good health clubs in our area, but only the YMCA provides a broad variety of social services to our community in addition to fitness — as it has since 1882. Since schools have closed, the Y has picked up some gaps by providing meals to families in need. It also has continued to operate the Key Zone program (in partnership with the school district) to tier-one essential staff in our community. Thirty families still receive child care at the Essentia Wellness Center at the YMCA in Hermantown.

It’s uncertain what summer will bring, but Camp Miller, the oldest camp of its kind in the state (1898), is a tradition benefiting generations of youth and families.

These are trying times for many valued community agencies and services. The Duluth Family YMCA is an agency providing services for its members, and it also reaches out to surrounding communities in many ways. It’s important to remember to reach back to those who have been, and continue to be, vital parts of our lives.

Ann Miller

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth