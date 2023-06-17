Reader's View: Wrong to prioritize NLX over fixing streets

Train service between Duluth and the Twin Cities has sparked a debate (“ Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail funded in transportation budget deal, ” May 20).

Why not address the more pressing issue: Duluth’s deteriorating streets? Lawmakers who prioritized this train over road repairs should be held accountable and voted out of office.

The Legislature allocated $194.7 million to the train project this session; plus, there’ll be federal dollars. Wouldn't that money be better spent fixing hazardous streets? Potholes and crumbling infrastructure pose serious risks to drivers.

The train tickets will be expensive, costing a family of four around $240 for a round trip, while driving would only cost about $50 for gas. Who is this train really for? It seems it would cater to a specific group, neglecting the needs of the majority.

Can existing public transportation handle the increased passenger traffic? Plans for buses and ride-sharing options sound good, but their reliability and capacity remain uncertain. You need a transportation system that works for everyone. Relying on external car-sharing companies raises concerns. What if there's a shortage of cars when needed? Depending on outside services poses risks and may result in unreliable transportation options.

ADVERTISEMENT

While rider fares are projected to cover most operating costs, the long-term financial sustainability of the project is questionable. If projections fall short, taxpayers will end up shouldering ongoing expenses.

The train project may bring job opportunities and tourism revenue, but immediate needs should be the priority. Fixing roads and improving infrastructure would benefit residents and local businesses.

Prioritizing the train over urgent road repairs is a mistake. Lawmakers must be held accountable. Officials are needed who prioritize the public’s welfare. Demand responsible governance and ensure your needs are met.

John A. Grandson

Hill City, South Dakota

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.