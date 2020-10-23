99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Work together to avoid derailing democracy

Reader's View.jpg
By Katya Gordon, Two Harbors
October 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM

I appreciated that the News Tribune and Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce moderated a political debate between Rep. Pete Stauber and Eighth Congressional District candidate Quinn Nystrom — and that the forum adhered to basic rules of civility. The tone wasn’t perfect, but it beat the heck out of the first presidential debate.

Anyone who would like to practice courtesy in all political conversations, private and public, should investigate Braver Angels (braverangels.org), a national organization that just published a letter anyone can sign. Thousands already have. Since joining Braver Angels, I have become more aware of my own tendency to act in the four ways that derail democracy: with stereotyping, disdain, dismissal, and contempt.

Its letter states, “It’s a time for opponents, but not for enemies. We the undersigned will work separately for what each of us believes is right, but we will also work together to protect the land we all love — to lift up American citizenship and the American promise in a time of peril.”

That’s a great focus for our collective energy in days leading to Election Day on Nov. 3. Then, after it’s all said and done, we will have a foundation on which to rebuild.

Katya Gordon

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Harbors

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau