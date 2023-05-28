Reader's View: Women need true alternatives to abortion

I had to smile as I read the April 29 “In Response” column, “ Fund all options, not just abortion ‘alternatives’ .”

The program addressed by the column was created specifically to fund alternatives to abortion as there wasn’t any funding available for this choice. I had trouble finding numbers, but in 2019 Minnesota spent $1.1 million on abortions.

The commentary, while acknowledging that pregnancy resource centers do some good, implied that these organizations are in some great conspiracy. Really? Is there anyone in Minnesota who doesn’t know abortion is available until birth? However, many women don’t know of the great resources available from pregnancy resource centers, most of them free. I wonder if women going for an abortion are counseled about their alternatives, including adoption and the services available at so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” to use the column’s terminology.

I could just as easily mention the medical risks of an abortion, the number of ambulance visits to these centers, and the lack of transparency in this area, but I don’t use the word conspiracy. There is an underlying impression that to be fair, this program must fund abortion as well as its alternatives. Why? This program was specifically developed for this purpose, with other funding already available for abortion.

Money allocated for the Positive Alternative Grant program, as the program is currently written, goes to support local organizations that help women bring their fetuses/babies to term. Proposed changes threaten to strip these positive alternatives to abortion and have this grant be used to pay for abortions for “pregnant people.”

The Positive Alternative Grant has been supporting women for many years, and we need to continue this same funding. It’s only fair to the women of Minnesota that they have a real choice.

Renee Zurn

Duluth

