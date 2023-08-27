Reader's View: Woman in charge of Navy isn’t progress

Moving away from “war” would be the U.S. evolving. The first woman put in command of the U.S. Navy, not so much. Nice try, Washington.

Is this something women should be proud of, that a woman will now lead the U.S. Navy in battles upon smaller, sometimes practically defenseless nations? Who will Washington now start a fake war with? Iran? Burma? Chile?

People, we’re going backwards. How is this progress? How is this moving forward in our evolutionary process, giving women the opportunity to be in charge of attacks upon virtually defenseless people, in actions pawned off as wars? How is this progress?

If we don’t start moving and evolving in the right direction, we’re going to be left behind. War is losing its power; it's not going to be in charge for much longer.

Time to stop playing war games and evolve.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

