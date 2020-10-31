99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: With Trump, you never know what’s next

Reader's View.jpg
By Lucia LeDoux, Barnum
October 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM

President Donald Trump seems to want all the power, like Vladimir Putin in Russia, where the people have little say in their lives and there is no democracy.

It also sounds like Trump condones white supremacists.

How many people died because of how he handled COVID-19? It was a hoax until he got it.

With Trump, I never seem to know what’s next. People are uneasy about their lives.

Are Republicans too afraid of him to step up before we lose our health care and Social Security?

And Democrats need to speak up about his lies. They are too quiet.

Lucia LeDoux

Barnum

