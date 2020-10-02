99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: With principles, democracy workable

By Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
October 02, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In these tumultuous and uncertain times, it is disheartening to watch our democracy descend to a level of theatrics and vindictive threats. The public has become weary from all the wilful lies and boastful promises. The bubble has burst, and people are floundering for honest answers. Time is of the essence because the seeds of cynicism are being planted. They must be addressed before they begin to permeate our values and land.

Democracy is a workable idea if we follow the hard-won principles for all: the “common good,” respect, civility, and dignity included — and inclusion rather than exclusion.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

