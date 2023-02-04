Reader's View: With climate change, even weather can be taxed

Minnesota`s sales tax start-up was back in 1967. Consensus was that the tax would cover all the bases, and the only thing left to tax would be the weather. The only reason the weather was not taxed was because the politicians could not figure out a way.

Now, 55 years later, we have a weather tax masquerading as climate change. This country has spent hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to finance this abstract philosophy. With all that money squandered, we should be living in the Garden of Eden by now. Instead, we have inflation going through the roof. Inflation is outpacing wages, and our purchasing power is eroding.

President Joe Biden has put a chokehold on the fossil-fuels industry, and we have runaway fuel costs putting a ball and chain on the economy. Biden`s green dream is more like “Nightmare on Elm Street.” The president is fire-hosing money at climate change, and it’s not working — nor will it ever. No amount of money or regulations can control the weather. That’s a reality check. We are in a sucker’s game. A Democrat money grab. The president’s apparent fear that the sky is falling will soon drive this country into a recession — if it hasn’t already. Americans are hurting, but the climate-change gravy train keeps rolling.

How did we ever get to this point? Biden just cannot seem to get it together. Some 80 million votes does not get you much, apparently. This country needs a leader, and we get a climate-change impresario.

Larry Hendrickson

Soudan