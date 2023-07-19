Reader's View: Why the hurry to demolish Duluth apartment?

The city of Duluth wants the owner of the apartment building off Seventh Avenue East where a fatal fire occurred in April to tear it down soon (“ Duluth condemns building after fatal fire ,” April 25). While I can understand that, I wonder about some of the other places in the city that have been in a similar condition for longer, like two on First Street and others. Are they less of a hazard?

Or does Essentia Health want this site for more parking? I know that after the fire at the medical equipment business on East Fourth Street, the building was torn down almost immediately. Will it become another Essentia parking lot?

Cecilia Hill

Duluth

