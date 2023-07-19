6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Why the hurry to demolish Duluth apartment?

Or does Essentia Health want this site for more parking?

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Cecilia Hill, Duluth
Today at 8:52 AM

The city of Duluth wants the owner of the apartment building off Seventh Avenue East where a fatal fire occurred in April to tear it down soon (“ Duluth condemns building after fatal fire ,” April 25). While I can understand that, I wonder about some of the other places in the city that have been in a similar condition for longer, like two on First Street and others. Are they less of a hazard?

Or does Essentia Health want this site for more parking? I know that after the fire at the medical equipment business on East Fourth Street, the building was torn down almost immediately. Will it become another Essentia parking lot?

Cecilia Hill

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Others' investigations nothing like Trump's
Jul 10
 · 
By  James N. Bragge, Carlton
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Instead of race, consider students' means
Jul 9
 · 
By  Steve Cushing, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Declaration column tainted by errors
Jul 9
 · 
By  William K. Miller, Rice Lake
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Public Schools logo
Local
Duluth School Board authorizes 2 November referendum questions
13h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lighthouse camp UMD hallway navigation
Local
Teens with limited vision learn skills in Duluth
4h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
a group of people ride motorcycles in a small parking lot
Business
Aerostich celebrates 40th anniversary with its Very Boring Rally
2h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Employees gathered outside a new hospital.
Health
Essentia Health prepares to move into $900 million Duluth facility
2h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi