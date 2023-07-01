Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Why no coverage of rail agreements?

I was disappointed in Congress forcing a settlement on the railway workers but happy to see the work has continued and has led to some success.

Opinion by Lynn Johansen, Duluth
Today at 10:19 AM

It came to my attention that some railway workers have reached agreements that give them sick leave. I wonder why I have not seen any article in the News Tribune highlighting this, given that rail is so important to our local community. Did these agreements impact our local rail workers? Everyone might remember sick leave was a point of contention that could have led to a strike of rail workers, but the administration of President Joe Biden engaged in aggressive negotiations to stop the strike to avert economic repercussions. Congress imposed a settlement (using the 1926 Railway Labor Act).

Less covered by the media is that the Biden administration continued to pressure rail companies to reach agreements on sick leave. On March 10, March 22, and April 20 some agreements were reached to provide paid sick leave to rail workers. In a June 20 statement , the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) noted that the efforts of the Biden administration and Sen. Bernie Sanders were crucial to the success.

I was disappointed in Congress forcing a settlement on the railway workers but happy to see the work has continued and has led to some success. I am also heartened that the Biden administration didn’t let the work drop after Congress imposed a settlement.

This sort of leadership needs to be highlighted in the pages of the News Tribune to tell the complete story — even if the temperature of the conflict is dialed down now and not so sensational. But especially since we live in an area where rail runs in and out of the Twin Ports.

Lynn Johansen

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

