Reader's View: Why grant licenses to those here illegally?
Who will pay fines, if any, incurred by traffic violations?
What is the purpose of giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants (“ Minnesota Senate sends licenses for people in U.S. illegally, felon voting rights to governor's desk ,” Feb. 21)? Will they be required to have insurance? Do they need a permanent address? Will this allow them an identification for flying, to vote, or any of the many requirements for identification? Are they subject to traffic laws? Who will pay fines, if any, incurred by traffic violations?
If those here illegally get a job, do they need a Social Security number to have taxes withheld? Will they have taxes withheld? Will that make them eligible for Social Security benefits? There are millions of illegal immigrants currently receiving free food, lodging, medical care, and education — paid for by U.S. citizens’ taxes. Why would they want, or need, a job?
Media reports and pleading for donations come daily for millions of homeless U.S. citizens, empty food shelves, and America’s “starving” children, even support for disabled veterans! Food prices have doubled, heat and electric bills have risen along with increased property taxes. Business owners are being told how to run their business and hence are closing. Who is left to donate?
Why and how does the FBI and Department of Justice, with our far-too-open borders allowing millions to enter our country illegally, have time to scrutinize donors to religious ads and to conduct an unannounced, armed arrest in the home of a family man?
Sounds like, as a “radical Catholic” and a 50 years-plus pro-life activist, I’m vulnerable to arrest by the FBI and DOJ.
This is not the country I grew up in. I’m glad I’m old!
Rilla DeBot Opelt
Duluth
