Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Why are driver’s license photos so horrible?

Some photos they take at the Department of Motor Vehicles — I don’t know how police can even see a resemblance.

Opinion by Jimmy Luhm, Yuma, Arizona
Today at 10:00 AM

When applying for a driver’s license, they go and photograph us. Why can’t the state afford a decent camera so it doesn’t look like we were tossed beneath some bus? Why can’t we be allowed a bit of makeup to help eliminate wrinkles and defects? Tell me, who wants their picture taken when it’s a fact we look like a wreck?

Some photos they take at the Department of Motor Vehicles — I don’t know how police can even see a resemblance. The reason they must put a stop to this practice is we don’t look the same at first glance.

Jimmy Luhm

Yuma, Arizona

The writer is formerly of Duluth.

