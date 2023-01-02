Reader's View: Why allow the Trumps to be persecuted?

Never in my lifetime did I think I would lose respect for humanity, but now Merrick Garland is attorney general and Alejandro Mayorkas is secretary of Homeland Security and are running our country. These men are a danger to Americans.

When you see what Mayorkas has allowed at our southern border, with millions pouring in, it seems he wants to take America down.

And Garland keeps going after President Donald Trump and his family in the apparent hope of destroying them.

What’s wrong with us as Americans when we allow this? Has our so-called love for our fellow man gone completely out the window when we are willing to stand back and do nothing?

Millions have been spent in hopes of digging up dirt on the Trumps, only to find nothing to charge him with. Where does this end, people? Wearing a Trump hat or being willing to send him money to help him fight his battles means little, but allows your voice to be heard, which counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never have I met a person who could have withstood the persecution this family has been put through; yet we allow it to continue. Are we the same type of people today, I ask, like those 2,000 years ago who tortured and killed a living Christ who was eventually hung on a cross to die? These Pharassees I speak of have one goal in mind, it seems, and are not going to give up until Trump either passes away or is caused bodily harm.

It’s so sick when you think of what’s being allowed and for which every one of us one day will be held accountable.

This behavior continues more than four years after Trump took office. How much could we take before losing all hope and calling it quits?

Jimmy Luhm

Yuma, Arizona

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.