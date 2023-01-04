99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Reader's View: Who cares if columnist used to be Catholic?

Since when does a credential need to include “ex-Catholic” — or ex-Protestant or ex-Baptist, for that matter — to identify accomplishments?

Opinion by Bernadette Andreachi, Biwabik
January 04, 2023 08:21 AM
Thomas Schur’s Dec. 9 commentary about the Mountain Iron-Buhl football game (“ Football may be 'strange,' but MIB showed how it can unite us ”) was interesting and enjoyable to read — and then I got to his credentials.

Since when does a credential need to include “ex-Catholic” — or ex-Protestant or ex-Baptist, for that matter — to identify accomplishments? Isn’t that just a personal choice? How ridiculous!

Bernadette Andreachi

Biwabik

