99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: What’s open, closed all too political

Reader's View.jpg
By LeRoy Bergstrom, Cloquet
May 08, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Why shut down in the U.S. economy? I feel our local businesses can be open and safely allow shoppers to shop. We are to act as if we are afraid of our own family members with whom we live!

Gov. Tim Walz sees fit to keep liquor stores open while closing churches. Walmart can remain open to sell shirts, but small-business clothing stores must be closed.

A political decision was made to allow Planned Parenthood to stay open but close local dentists. This has a smell of political subjectivity designed to curtail the greatest economic growth this country has ever experienced.

If ever we are to study scripture, if ever we are to spend time in prayer, and if ever we are to invest our finances for His kingdom, it must be now.

LeRoy Bergstrom

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten