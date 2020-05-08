Reader's View: What’s open, closed all too political

Why shut down in the U.S. economy? I feel our local businesses can be open and safely allow shoppers to shop. We are to act as if we are afraid of our own family members with whom we live!

Gov. Tim Walz sees fit to keep liquor stores open while closing churches. Walmart can remain open to sell shirts, but small-business clothing stores must be closed.

A political decision was made to allow Planned Parenthood to stay open but close local dentists. This has a smell of political subjectivity designed to curtail the greatest economic growth this country has ever experienced.

If ever we are to study scripture, if ever we are to spend time in prayer, and if ever we are to invest our finances for His kingdom, it must be now.

LeRoy Bergstrom

Cloquet