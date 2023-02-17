Reader's View: What’s good for one party is good for the other

The Feb. 4 letter, “ Republicans should stop following Trump ,” opened with: “After 15 votes, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. So what then may ‘we the people’ expect to better our lives?”

I will keep this answer short.

In two short years, our country has gone from low inflation to the highest inflation in 40 years, and I don't care about the inflation in other countries. President Joe Biden said inflation was transitory, and now interest rates are being raised to cool inflation.

We have some of the highest gas prices in our nation's history. Biden's cancellation of President Donald Trump's energy policies and Biden's own energy-killing policies are largely responsible for the high gas prices, not Russian President Vladimir Putin. After Biden’s three withdrawals from our strategic oil reserves, gas prices are rising again. We are experiencing high food prices we have not seen since the 1970s.

Our elected officials represent everyone, regardless of political party. Both parties are obligated to investigate issues. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

I find it ironic a previous president can be blamed for what happens in other countries like Brazil. Thousands of people attended the rally there, and some instigated and participated in rioting. Calling Trump supporters “thugs,” as the Feb. 4 letter did, isn't right. People are responsible for their own decisions, actions, and consequences, no one else. Aren't we all adults?

I don't understand what the problem is with Trump switching political parties, as the letter also pointed out. So what if he made donations to the Clintons and the Clintons attended Trump’s wedding in 2005? This has nothing to do with how to make our lives better.

America did wake up, and we have a new speaker of the house. What's wrong in making America great again?

Kathy Beede

Duluth