Reader's View: What has Bob Dylan ever done for Duluth?

One question in response to the Nov. 12 letter, “ Hospital's demise a chance to honor Bob Dylan ”: What has Bob Dylan done for Duluth?

Has he created jobs, set up scholarships, built affordable housing for our displaced, contributed to the upkeep of our parks and roads, or added a specialty wing to St. Mary's hospital, which the letter said he "made mention of” in a concert once? Other than being born, along with thousands of other children, in Duluth, what ties does he have to Duluth? What has he done for the betterment of Duluth? He rarely even publicly acknowledges his Duluth ties.

So he can sing, so what? What has he done to justify a statue or any other special recognition in our city, as the letter advocated? I don't get it. Why would he deserve a pedestal over the people who have actually accomplished good things to make Duluth a better place to live?

Dianna Crandall

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.