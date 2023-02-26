Reader's View: What do Pence, Abbott seem so afraid of?

The group UltraViolet, in a funding-request email I received Feb. 16, said: “Mike Pence, who once pledged to send Roe v. Wade to the ‘ash heap of history,’ is now using his hateful platform to rally his anti-abortion cronies to ban medication abortion even in blue states where abortion rights are protected by law. And if he or another right-wing Republican (wins) the White House, they could attempt to order the FDA to overturn authorization of the pill with the stroke of a pen.”

It is widely known and accepted that hate and anger are derivatives of fear. Using this information, the platform Pence is on is not a hateful one; it is a fearful one. I can't stress how important it is to be aware of this difference. The former vice president, as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and all others like them are acting like bullies. Scratch the surface of a bully, and one finds a coward. Patriarchal males like Pence and Abbott have little problem acting like bullies. I believe they'll be less likely to glorify their bullying and controlling behavior if it's shown how much their behaviors are based on fear and cowardice instead of on hatred. Men aren’t socialized to like being seen or portrayed as cowards.

People don’t treat other people, or try to control other people, the way Pence and Abbott seem to be doing unless they’re afraid. Perhaps the more pertinent question is: What are Pence and Abbott afraid of, as only fear-based personalities treat others and control others as they seem to be proposing to do?

(It helps to understand that the abortion issue is just a convenient reason allowing the two of them and other patriarchal males to think it's OK to control everyone — everyone but themselves, of course.)

Gary Burt

