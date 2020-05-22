99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: We’re to blame for US manufacturing decline

By Steve Cushing, Duluth
May 22, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Over the years, politicians of all stripes have belabored their disdain of the attack on American job security as a result of China. Politicians and others have blamed most of the ills of the decline of America’s manufacturing sector on the way China has taken over as the manufacturing center of the world.

How often do you hear Americans complain that everything we buy today is made in China? I heard the somewhat-same complaints in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s about Japan and Mexico and other low-labor-cost countries.

I would ask how this came about. To be sure, China has exploited this demise of American manufacturing prowess. But the real culprit has been in our collective mirrors. We demand the lowest possible cost for virtually everything we buy, and we expect the highest possible gain from our retirement investments.

America’s captains of industry have given us what we want by moving manufacturing to China and other Third-World locations where they can take advantage of very low labor costs and rare or nonexistent environmental rules. How many Americans would be willing to work under the working conditions or for the same pay as foreign laborers? I suspect very few. Look at the treatment of immigrant labor at meatpacking plants in the U.S. today for the answer.

So, to the next politician you hear speaking despairingly about Chinese imports, tell them to look in their mirrors and fundraising PACs.

Steve Cushing

Duluth

