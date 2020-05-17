99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Welcome refugees, their benefit to county

Reader's View.jpg
By The Rev. Charlotte Frantz, Duluth
May 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM

As many know, St. Louis County commissioners tabled a resolution to consent to the resettlement of refugees in our county. The resolution included a provision for a vote on May 26 (“ County delays refugee resettlement vote ,” Jan. 8).

There has been much public discussion of this issue, including questions about the economic impact refugees have on the area. I was not able to find statistics related to just refugees or just St. Louis County, but I did find information related to the economic impact of all immigrants in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, which includes St. Louis County. According to New American Economy, immigrants comprise 1.8% of the district’s population; in 2017, they paid $89.5 million in taxes and exercised $241 million in spending power; 58% of them were of workforce age; more than 51% attained high school and some college level education; and almost 6,000 immigrants are eligible voters, almost half of whom are homeowners.

It would seem that the economic benefits brought to the Arrowhead by immigrants far outweigh the liabilities. St. Louis County would do well to welcome more immigrants rather than close our doors to them. The refugee-resettlement resolution is one step in extending our region's welcome.

The Rev. Charlotte Frantz

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten