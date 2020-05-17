Reader's View: Welcome refugees, their benefit to county

As many know, St. Louis County commissioners tabled a resolution to consent to the resettlement of refugees in our county. The resolution included a provision for a vote on May 26 (“ County delays refugee resettlement vote ,” Jan. 8).

There has been much public discussion of this issue, including questions about the economic impact refugees have on the area. I was not able to find statistics related to just refugees or just St. Louis County, but I did find information related to the economic impact of all immigrants in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, which includes St. Louis County. According to New American Economy, immigrants comprise 1.8% of the district’s population; in 2017, they paid $89.5 million in taxes and exercised $241 million in spending power; 58% of them were of workforce age; more than 51% attained high school and some college level education; and almost 6,000 immigrants are eligible voters, almost half of whom are homeowners.

It would seem that the economic benefits brought to the Arrowhead by immigrants far outweigh the liabilities. St. Louis County would do well to welcome more immigrants rather than close our doors to them. The refugee-resettlement resolution is one step in extending our region's welcome.

The Rev. Charlotte Frantz

Duluth