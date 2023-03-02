Reader's View: We were promised tax relief; where is it?
What about eliminating the tax on Social Security that we also were promised?
Prior to this session of the Minnesota Legislature, the liberal government we have had nearly 18 billion of our overtaxed dollars to work with. Every feel-good organization stood in line with a hand out to prove how great their program was.
We were promised tax relief with our money. Instead, we’re hearing about voting rights for felons, marijuana-law changes, sex-change treatments, and new gambling-law changes. What about the tax relief? What about eliminating the tax on Social Security that we also were promised? Minnesotans are the sixth-highest-taxed citizens in America.
I predict the Legislature will drone on until May and on the last day pass token tax reform. They will then run out the door. Our illustrious governor will do a photo op telling everyone how he made Minnesota better and more competitive.
Write to your legislator.
Jim Gerdes
Sturgeon Lake
