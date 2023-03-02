Reader's View: We were promised tax relief; where is it?

Prior to this session of the Minnesota Legislature, the liberal government we have had nearly 18 billion of our overtaxed dollars to work with. Every feel-good organization stood in line with a hand out to prove how great their program was.

We were promised tax relief with our money. Instead, we’re hearing about voting rights for felons, marijuana-law changes, sex-change treatments, and new gambling-law changes. What about the tax relief? What about eliminating the tax on Social Security that we also were promised? Minnesotans are the sixth-highest-taxed citizens in America.

I predict the Legislature will drone on until May and on the last day pass token tax reform. They will then run out the door. Our illustrious governor will do a photo op telling everyone how he made Minnesota better and more competitive.

Write to your legislator.

Jim Gerdes

Sturgeon Lake