Reader's View: We still want to be one nation, under God

Who thinks it’s OK to kill the unborn? Satan does. It started on our coasts, and then seven men legislated from the bench in 1973 that it was OK. Now, some support abortion right up to birth.

We used to say we are all equal. We are. We have different talents, gifts, and abilities. God loves us all. Are we perfect? No. We’re not God or His mother.

Now, assisted suicide is supposedly OK.

One of the commandments is to not kill. We don’t want to judge others who have had an abortion or commit suicide or murder. That’s not our place. We do want justice. We do want to protect all vulnerable people: big or little, old or young.

We want to still be one nation under God. Otherwise, what will happen to our country? God help us!

Connie Joppa

Duluth