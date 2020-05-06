Reader's View: We needed a leader; we got Trump

The U.S. has about 27% of the world’s deaths due to COVID-19, even though we have only 4.3% of the world’s population. How did we achieve this horrendous distinction, despite having the best doctors and the most expensive health care system in the world?

It is the result of President Donald Trump’s utter incompetence. He has exhibited a disregard for truth and an appalling contempt for medical and scientific expertise.

Trump showed his disdain for science when he went almost two years into his term before appointing a presidential science advisor. He has ignored scientific advice on climate change, environmental protection, energy policy, and other areas. In 2018 he disbanded a National Security Council directorate at the White House charged with preparing for future pandemics. And he recently cut off funding for the World Health Organization, the foremost international agency coordinating efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Trump’s too-little, too-late actions on COVID-19 have been completely inadequate. U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings about the coronavirus in more than a dozen presidential daily briefings during January and February. Yet Trump continued to downplay the threat, squandering time that could have and should have been spent on preparations. His incoherent ramblings have been embarrassing and even dangerous. Who would have believed that America could wind up with a president who’d suggest ingesting disinfectants to combat a virus?

This is what happens when a leader surrounds himself with subordinates telling him how smart he is. America’s great tragedy is that in a time of crisis we needed a leader but got Trump.

James J. Amato

Duluth

The writer cited as his source for this letter an April 27 Washington Post article headlined, “President’s intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited virus threat."