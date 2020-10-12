99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: We need petroleum, the jobs from Line 3

Reader's View.jpg
By Craig Gaasvig, Bemidji, Minnesota
October 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM

One of the largest problems the COVID-19 crisis has brought to our state is the high and rising number of people who need economic help. So what should we do? Well, we could start by approving projects that will immediately put more of our people to work. Approving the Line 3 Replacement Project, which would create more than 4,000 good jobs, would do just this.

There are many other reasons to approve the Line 3 Replacement Project: the environment, safety, and our basic need for petroleum among them. But most important right now are the jobs and the money the project would bring to Minnesota.

Our state needs something good, and this is an answer that is right in front of us.

The current Line 3 supplies petroleum needed by our refineries. Replacing the old line with one that is new would increase capacity to meet the refineries’ needs that currently are not being met.

As long as Minnesotans continue to use cars and planes and trucks and anything else made of plastic, we will need petroleum. If we want to drive on blacktop roads, we need oil to make asphalt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why not have it delivered here in the safest way possible and put people back to work while making that happen?

Craig Gaasvig

Bemidji, Minnesota

The writer is a Beltrami County commissioner.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau