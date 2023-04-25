Reader's View: We can all try to achieve peaceful coexistence
Americans want to live under American laws as defined in the U.S. Constitution.
History shows that antichrist tyrannies, Nazism (national socialism), and fascism and Marxist/Leninist communism (international socialism) led to crimes against humanity and the killing of 200 million people.
History repeats itself. Communists do not really respect a nuclear-disarmament treaty. Russia’s and China’s accumulation of nuclear arms shows they are dangerous prospects for igniting a world war.
Both the radical left and the extremist right seem to condone domestic terrorism. Therefore, both are contrary to the good of society.
Christ warned us there would be wars and rumors of war. All races have sinned against God’s holy law.
Man has free will to deny the existence of God or to reject God’s law or to ignore God’s justice or to refuse God’s grace and mercy.
Organized crime’s drug trafficking is harmful to society.
Some radical movements are advocating a one-world, antichrist government that would place the people of the United States under the jurisdiction of international bodies. Americans want to live under American laws as defined in the U.S. Constitution.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is a law-abiding conservative Republican. He protects the U.S. Constitution, our religious liberty, and the First Amendment. He can both safeguard our national defense and avoid war to stay to achieve a peaceful coexistence.
Christine Fickens
Duluth
