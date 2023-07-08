Reader's View: We all must be vigilant about false claims

It is not a legitimate opinion that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump. All evidence, including 60 lawsuits, have found no significant faulty nor fraudulent ballots or stuffing of ballot boxes — nor nefarious influence from China or Brazil — as supporters of the stolen-election conspiracy claim.

It is beyond my comprehension that the News Tribune publishes letters or opinions suggesting election fraud. The former president is under investigation for trying to manipulate the results of the election. Even if you live under a rock and have seen no videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection, it is a fact that extreme right-wing groups and individuals tried to violently stop the counting of the Electoral College votes.

Facts show the election was not stolen by President Joe Biden and the Democrats, but just the opposite.

Facts matter. Publishing letters suggesting false claims just adds to the chaos and the unfounded anger over the last presidential election and will make the next presidential election vulnerable to the same sorts of attacks.

The media are responsible for providing facts and truth. Without that, our democracy will die. It’s up to all of us to be vigilant about false claims and outright lies.

Joan A. Peterson

Cloquet

