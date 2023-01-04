Reader's View: Watch Minnesota Republicans this session

Minnesota Republicans have two new legislative leaders in Sen. Mark Johnson and Rep. Lisa Demuth. Will they offend Republicans, as real leaders should, after the GOP was defeated by Minnesota’s tribal party? The DFL was coalesced by Education Minnesota, the LGBTQ community, public employees, the SEIU and AFL-CIO, and Win Minnesota Executive Director Denise Cardinal.

Will Republicans disclose the Trumpsters of their caucuses? Can they bring business logic back to our Capitol grounds, starting by not allowing $500 million to be spent on office space while Minnesota businesses are subleasing or selling theirs?

Will Republicans disclose what their gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen found on a statewide basis? Will they acknowledge that Republican views on abortion and guns-for-all are not majority views of the citizens of Minnesota and never will be? Neither will be their views on fundraising and on better ways to attract Minnesota citizens who are proven leaders. Will they allow party challengers full access to all Republican voter contacts?

Yet to address Minnesota’s needs, Republicans must demand a fair share of Minnesota’s TV airwaves, besides the dominance of Almanac and KSTP-TV for this legislative session. Can Johnson and Demuth give Minnesotans more than political interpretations by TPT and KSTP, so Minnesotans are rationally Informed in 2023?

Alan Roebke

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria, Minnesota

________________________________________________________

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With

rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that

ADVERTISEMENT

are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint

letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or

special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View

columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights,

and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their

subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

