Reader's View: Was Huber ever serious about Minnesota?

Sincere concern is in order for residents and taxpayers in the Cohasset area over the planned closing of the Boswell coal-fired power plant and the decision by Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, North Carolina, to not build a projected $400 million fiberboard production plant there. Clearly, people affected by these decisions need a way to provide economic stability for themselves and their area community.

Reaction to the Huber decision has centered on frustration over safety precautions meant to forestall long-range damage to the environment.

To my awareness, none of the published opinions expressed have asked if Huber was sincere in its offer to build a plant in Minnesota in the first place. If Huber’s offer was genuine, wouldn’t it have insisted on an environmental impact statement from the beginning to forestall any potential corporate liability for negative impact on resources utilized? To my awareness, Huber did not ask for an EIS. Even more, area stakeholders and legislators lobbied the 2022 Legislature to not require an EIS. Of what were they afraid?

Was Huber sincere? Or was the company fishing to weigh possible concessions and tax breaks, playing potential sites and bidding states against each other? (The IRRRB alone offered $15 million in incentives.)

Are permitting requirements the real obstacle? Or is this a convenient excuse to avoid acknowledging that Huber’s intention was not sincere?

The Huber decision disappoints. But unverified promises of short-term benefits for unmeasured long-term costs are not a responsible way to build employment or environmental security for Northeastern Minnesota.

