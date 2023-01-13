Reader's View: War just as unwarranted in Iraq as Ukraine

Where was the Norwegian Nobel Committee during the Iraq War? In less than a year of Russia’s war, we have a Nobel Peace Prize laureate from Ukraine, but in 20 years of Washington’s war on Iraq, the Norwegians could not find one single Iraqi Muslim to be given a Nobel Peace Prize for tirelessly working to expose U.S. atrocities and war crimes?

Good job, Nobel Committee. This is more evidence that only white lives matter.

The media in the U.S. came off as not real smart when gushing over Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk and her acceptance speech in Oslo. It only showed more evidence of why Iraquis had and still have a right to use violence upon American forces and defend their country.

She said, “Fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure from the aggressor; it means protecting people from its cruelty.” During the Iraq War, Iraqis did not need to yield to the aggressor, the United States.

Matviychuk also said, “The only way to secure peace in Ukraine is to fight. Peace cannot be reached by a country under attack by laying down its arms. This would not be peace, but occupation.”

Now imagine an Iraqi in 2003 saying the same thing: “The only way to secure peace in Iraq is to fight the American invaders. Peace cannot be reached by Iraqis laying down our arms. This would not be peace, but occupation.”

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

